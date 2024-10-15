Where next for the pound as Brexit saga wrangles on?
The past week has been arguably the most tumultuous for UK politics since the EU referendum in 2016, with the Brexit saga continuing to wrangle on with...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
Summary: Demand situation on the gold market is puzzling Supply may turn to be a trigger for a rebound Market factors seem to...
Summary: Canadian CPI Y/Y: +2.0% vs +1.7% expected Core measures broadly inline an average 1.9% Y/Y CAD gains in the immediate...
Summary: Some US grocery stores allow to purchase virtual currencies Thailand’s stock exchange eyes on cryptocurrencies Bitcoin still trades...
Consumer spending over the all-important festive period was weaker than expected according to the latest retail sales figures which showed a drop of 0.9%...
Summary: Economists grow more and more concerned about the European economy DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tests 11000 pts handle at press time Siemens...
Summary: UK retail sales expected to remain unchanged in December UoM data forecasted to show a drop in the consumer sentiment Two...
Summary: US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin proposed lifting duties on China to push forward trade talks Japan’s inflation slowed...
Summary: US indices turn green after opening lower Morgan Stanley slumps after earings miss DE30: Infineon pulls back along with...
Summary: Verizon Communications (VZ.US) is the first company to offer commercial 5G products LTE remains core business until broader 5G...
Summary: US markets pull back from key resistance levels Philly Fed and jobless claims beat; Morgan Stanley falls after earnings miss US100...
Oil prices are falling almost 2% at the time of writing despite encouraging numbers released by the OPEC. The cartal informed that Saudi Arabia’s...
Summary: Belarus-based company offers tokenized securities Wordpress launches a platform with blockchain tools Bitcoin ended yesterday’s...
Summary: Jens Weidmann said to remain Bundesbank chief for the second term DAX (DE30 on xStation5) maintains previous trading range BaFin...
Summary: SARB to make first interest rate decision of 2019 today Philly Fed index seen pushing higher in January Netflix and Morgan...
Summary: By a slim majority the May’s government survived a no-confidence vote called by the Labour Party’s Corbyn Jeremy...
Summary: US indices build on recent gains; US30 > 24200 Oil dips on inventory draw but finds buyers USDSEK: What’s next...
Summary: Weekly crude Oil inventories: -2.7M vs -1.4M exp Drawdown smaller than API (-6.1M) and components show large builds Oil...
