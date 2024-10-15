BOC unchanged as expected; USDCAD dips below 1.32
Summary: As widely expected BOC keep overnight rate unchanged at 1.75% Downwards revisions seen to GDP and CPI forecasts CAD mixed...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
The US dollar is on the selling block on Wednesday after comments from the Fed officials trying to suggest that future moves will be more data dependent...
Summary: US indices remain well supported near 3-week highs Bank of America publish list of most shorted US stocks Most come from...
In this article we are focusing on the most interesting commodities in recent weeks. Carbon permit prices (EMISS): Somewhat colder weather...
Summary: A high-ranking representative of the Ukrainian central bank claims that unde regulatory surveillance hinders the developments of digital...
There’s been further gains seen in risk assets this morning with stocks building on their recent gains while brent crude has notched a 3-week high...
Summary: Riksbank minutes lift the Swedish krona pointing to further gradual rate hikes Sweden saw a budget deficit in December, the overall...
Summary: UK lawmakers grow concerned of no-deal Brexit scenario DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a test of the 11000 pts mark Mercedes-Benz...
Summary: Riksbank and FOMC minutes to be released today Bank of Canada expected to leave rates unchanged Oil continues recovery...
Summary: Commodity-related currencies lead the gains in early European trading on Wednesday Trump unlikely to announce a state of emergency...
Summary: US stocks run into resistance around Dec Fed highs DE30: Bayer gains on favourable ruling in India TRY leads EM retreat ECB...
Summary: Gold trading lower on the day but near 7-month high ETF holdings jumped in December Rising bond yields and possible resistance...
Summary: US indices in the green ahead of the opening bell Reports of further US-China trade talks boost sentiment US500 back...
Summary: ECB Governing Council member calls cryptocurrencies as a “load of nonsense” A founder of Epic Games rejects crypto rumours Ethereum...
Emerging market currencies are clearly down on Tuesday led by the Turkish lira, down more than 2% on the US dollar. The lira slides as the president of...
Summary: S&P 500 (US500) rebounds and climbs back to the recently broken support level EURUSD maintains its trading range despite...
Equities are on the rise this morning with the FTSE moving up near its highest price in a month as the benchmark looks to gain traction above the 6800...
Summary: German industrial production comes in far below expectations in December German economy might have registered two consecutive...
