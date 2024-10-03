Daily Summary: Wall Street erases early gains, Bitcoin tests $60,000
Wall Street indices launched today's cash session higher, but upbeat moods did not last long. Gains were erased during the session and now major...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Oil is pulling back strongly today, with declines intensifying around 4:00 PM after the DOE report, which showed a significant increase in oil inventories....
There is a belief, in the coffee market that a strong real encourages maintaining stocks in Brazil and selling at a later date or on the domestic market....
Autodesk (ADSK.US) is trading around 5% lower on the day. Company said that it will not be able to file its annual report within the 15-day extension periods....
Cryptocurrencies are deepening ongoing pullback today, with downward move accelerating in the afternoon. There were no crypto-specific news released and...
Shares of Sage Therapeutics (SAGE.US) are plunging today. Company is one of the worst performing Wall Street stocks today, plunging over 20% at press time....
Markets are volatile right now; however, a relative calm has descended on the market and US. US stocks are down a touch, but the Vix is lower, US Treasury...
United Airlines Group (UAL.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street stock today. Company's shares rally 11% at press time, responding to a solid...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an increase in...
Cocoa jumps over 5% today and returns above $10,000 per ton mark. Price jump comes a day ahead of the release of key data from cocoa market. It should...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US500 trades in 5,085-5,115 pts range Earnings report from Travelers, Citizens Financial Group and Abbott...
Germany's economy is back on track, according to Lagarde Adidas raises full-year forecasts ASML shares lose 4% after earnings release Continental...
The largest contract semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) will report its financial results tomorrow, probably around...
Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB.US) are losing nearly 5.2% before the Wall Street open following the release of Q1 2024 results. Although key measures such...
Wednesday's session on stock markets brings a rebound from the dynamic declines seen over the past two days. The leaders of the increases, largely...
European indices are slightly higher after stock market open Final CPI from Europe, EIA oil stocks and bankers' speeches LVMH (MC.FR)...
Another day and another data print for the UK economy that could determine the timing of rate cuts from the Bank of England. UK CPI for March was a touch...
UK CPI (for March) came in 3.2% YoY vs 3.1% exp and 3.4% previously (0.6% MoM vs 0.4% exp.) UK core CPI (for March) came in 4.2% YoY vs 4.1% exp....
Asia-Pacific indexes mostly lost ground after a down session on Wall Street yesterday. Yields on two-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose to 5%, following...