EURGBP - recommendation from IFR
IFR Thomson Reuters issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Market news
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
Summary: Investors having their accounts in DX.Exchange, a digital exchange, will be provided with a possibility to trade US stocks when the market...
Despite weaker than expected European CPI reading the main currency pair is trading higher today ahead of the US labour market report release (1:30 pm...
This afternoon at 1:30PM we get arguably the biggest economic data point of the month when the US non-farm payrolls are released at 1:30PM (GMT). The non-farm...
Summary: Services PMI rose more than expected in December, the details do not justify undue optimism though GDP may have seen just mediocre...
The third and final business survey from the UK this week has delivered a slightly positive message from the service sector, with the December purchasing...
Summary: Local Conservative Party members oppose Theresa May’s Brexit deal DAX (DE30 on xStation) bulls manage to defend the 10400...
Summary: European inflation expected to decelerate slightly US and Canadian labour market reports to be released in the afternoon Powell...
Summary: Japanese yen gives back some of its yesterday’s gains after remarks from Ministry of Finance House of Representatives...
Summary: Strong job figures raise NFP expectations Poor ISM report sees USD fall back and Gold rise to 6-month high FX markets...
Summary: ISM manufacturing PMI: 54.1 vs 57.7 exp Lowest reading since Nov 2016; Several components also weak USD falling back...
The US ISM index representing state of economic conditions in the US industry plunged by as many as 5.2 points in December – the most since 2008,...
Summary: ADP employment change: +271k vs 179k exp Big beat may raise expectations for tomorrow’s NFP report Apple warning...
Summary: New York State creates a digital currency task force Bitcoin Cash is already accepted by over 900 retailers Bitcoin drops...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
There were some dramatic moves in currency markets last night with the Japanese Yen spiking sharply higher across the board shortly after 10:30PM. There...
Summary: Construction PMI comes in close to expectations Crucial technical level to watch on GBPUSD in the short-term After...
Summary: German Economy Minister is optimistic about 2019 DAX (DE30 on xStation5) struggles to distance away from the swing level around...
