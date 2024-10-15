EURUSD moves lower on Trump tweets, German inflation misses estimates
Summary: German inflation decelerates more than expected Trump says either Congress will fund Wall or the southern border will be closed...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
Numerous persons said that the carnage on the oil market will come to an end once OPEC+ reaches an agreement on production cuts. The decision was made...
Summary: European shares rebound after gains were spotted in Asia and the US DAX (DE30 on xStation5) rebounds but outlook remains bearish ECB...
On the final trading day of the week investors will be served just two noteworthy readings. The first one will be released at 1:00 pm GMT and it will be...
Summary: US indices made remarkable reversal yesterday Poll shows Americans blame Trump for the shutdown rather than Democrats Japanese...
Some wild swings were observed on the global financial markets in the past few days. Streak of declines on Wall Street was put to an end yesterday when...
Hardly any major readings are scheduled for the period between Christmas and New Year. Moreover, the US housing market data (new home sales) that was due...
Both Brent and WTI surged yesterday alongside equities as the improvement of moods was exaggerated by thin holiday trading. In turn both major grades of...
Gold was one of the worst performing commodities for the major part of 2018. Situation has changed once rumours surfaced saying that the Federal Reserve...
Summary: Bitmain, one of the biggest crypto miners, is said to cut jobs due to depressed crypto prices BITCOIN halted latest decline at...
Summary: EU grants one-time waiver to France over excessive budget deficit DAX (DE30 on xStation5) continues downward move during holiday...
Usually, in the period between Christmas and New Year trading volumes remain low as a bulk of traders and institution take some time off the markets. Having...
Summary: US equities surged as concerns over potential Powell firing eased Negotiators from the US to visit China in early January Profits...
Summary: Argentine peso and Turkish lira have been the world’s worst currencies this year AUD and GBP have been battered by trade...
Summary: US government has been shut down at midnight on Friday due to an impasse over a border wall Donald Trump has reportedly mulled...
Summary: Cryptocurrencies market should remain the leader of volatility during holidays Bitcoin has recently bounced more than 30% The...
Summary: USDCAD at 18-month highs as mixed NA data released US government shutdown looms UK economy perks up but warning signs...
Summary: US indices look to recover in final session of the week Comments from Fed’s Williams have contributed to the rise US500...
