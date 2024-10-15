US stocks attempt to recover after heavy declines
Summary: US indices look to recover in final session of the week Comments from Fed’s Williams have contributed to the rise US500...
Market news
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Summary: US GDP and core durable goods orders miss CAD retail sales also disappoints but GDP beats USDCAD trading close to 18-month...
Summary: UK’s tax agency publishes tax guidelines for cryptocurrencies Opera launches a new version of its mobile browser having a built-in...
Summary: Daimler secured €20 billion EV battery cell deal New rules in EU and China make automobile companies focus more on electric...
US President Donald Trump has warned of a very long government shutdown if Democrats vote against the idea to include funds for a wall with Mexico. He...
The pace of economic growth in the UK for the three months to September came in at the fastest rate in nearly two years, but the gloss was taken off this...
Summary: Equity funding in Europe declined significantly in 2018 DAX (DE30 on xStation5) hovers a notch above 10500 pts handle Major...
Summary: Q3 GDP report revisions from the UK and the US Swedish retail sales seen advancing after last month’s drop US PCE...
Summary: Asian equity markets extend their losses following hefty falls on Wall Street Japanese core inflation misses estimates in November...
Summary: US stocks remain under pressure as Philly Fed falls to 2-year low Oil makes new lows despite Saudi output cut talk SEK...
Summary: Oil dips below $55 to make new 15-month low Markets continues lower despite recent OPEC+ cuts Saudi Arabia states it...
Summary: Stocks remain lower after Wednesday’s sharp reversal; US500 < 2530 The drop was the worst on Fed-day since 1994 Philly...
The US dollar is extending its losses following a rate hike delivered by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Even as the initial move was USD positive, this...
Summary: Rates unchanged as broadly expected, no votes for a hike Brexit uncertainty has risen, the current stance on rates appropriate...
Summary: Riksbank hikes interest rates for the first time since 2011 The bank sees more rate increases in the next year but CPI and GDP...
Summary: UK retail sales M/M: +1.4% vs +0.3% exp FTSE drops to lowest level in over 2 years Stocks react angrily to Fed decision;...
Summary: European stock markets open largely lower following the rate hike delivered by the Fed Fed/ECB reference rate differential closes...
Summary: Riksbank expected to stay on hold but the likelihood points to some uncertainty over the decision Bank of England won’t...
