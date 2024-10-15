Japan publishes draft of cryptocurrency framework
Summary: South Korean government tests blockchain in shipping Japanese regulator releases draft of crypto framework Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5)...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
More
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
More
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
More
Summary: South Korean government tests blockchain in shipping Japanese regulator releases draft of crypto framework Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5)...
The US Federal Reserve meets for the last time in 2018. This could be the last event of such high importance in December. Another interest rate hike is...
The crash seen in the price of crude oil in the past few months has arguably been the biggest story of the year, with the market tumbling by...
Oil is experiencing significant downward pressure today. Despite the fact that major oil producers agreed on reducing output in 2019, the reports surfaced...
Summary: EU member countries agreed on CO2 emission cut targets DAX (DE30 on xStation5) trade in the vicinity of yesterday’s closing...
Summary: German IFO seen falling for the fourth consecutive week US housing market is showing weakness Inventories data may finally...
Summary: Major indices on Wall Street moved lower on Monday Crude prices settled below $50 per barrel for the first time in more than...
Summary: US500 drops back below 2600 as stocks remain under pressure DE30: hurdles arise in Volkswagen-Ford talks GBP little changed...
Summary: UK PM May states plans for meaningful Brexit vote 3rd week of January Move counters opposition plans for vote of no confidence Pound...
Summary: US indices trading near recent lows after soft manufacturing data S&P500 (US500 on xStation) threatening to break below key...
Summary: Silver and gold are perceived as safe haven assets Both commodities tend to move in the same direction in the long-term Silver...
Summary: DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to rebound from the vicinity of 61.8% Fibo level of the upward impulse started at the beginning of 2016 Range...
There’s been a fairly subdued start to the week across most asset classes with little seen by the way of major moves. While there is a temptation...
Summary: Blockchain development the quickest growing Linkedin’s job sector EU Parliament calls to widen blockchain usage in trade...
Summary: Germany to lower threshold for triggering takeover probe DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a retest of the 10800 pts handle Volkswagen...
Summary: European CPI inflation expected to slow to 2% in November USD eagerly waits for the final FOMC meeting of the year Riksbank...
Summary: G10 FX and equities move nowhere in early European trading Mexican peso drives higher as new president Obrador promises budget...
Summary: US stocks flirt with recent lows Risk-on sentiment vanishes after Chinese data disappoints DE30: shares of carmakers...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|xtbLanguageSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 14 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 14 October 2026
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|cc 12 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|cc 12 January 2025
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|li_sugr
|cc 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|MSPTC
|cc 8 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 8 November 2025
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|cc 12 April 2025
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|MSPTC
|cc 8 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 8 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|bscookie
|cc 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator