Soft data weighs on sentiment with US stocks back under pressure
Summary: US stocks flirt with recent lows Risk-on sentiment vanishes after Chinese data disappoints DE30: shares of carmakers...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Summary: Industrial production beats but manufacturing PMI misses US indices remain in the red on the day US500 in danger of lowest...
Summary: US November retail sales: +0.2% vs +0.1% exp Control group beat particularly strong (+0.9% vs +0.4% exp) USD extends...
Summary: 54 million new crypto users in 2018 PayPal launches an internal blockchain reward program Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) breaks below...
It’s been a bit of a mixed week for global stock markets on the whole as early optimism has waned somewhat and whilst UK and European benchmarks...
Summary: Bundesbank trims GDP projections for German economy for this and following year Falling car sales in Europe weighs on carmakers’...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs for December to dominate early trading in Europe Many important readings from the US ECB’s speakers...
Summary: Asian stocks slide along with Antipodean currencies on fading risk-on sentiment A package of Chinese data disappointed Italian...
Summary: Euro dips as ECB confirm end of QE Central bank decisions also from SNB, Norges Bank and CBRT US jobless claims fall...
Summary: ECB keep all rates unchanged as widely expected Bank confirm asset purchases will halt at year-end Euro dips a little...
Summary: Chevron announced next year’s budget for capital projects Company to increase capex for the first time in four years Big...
Summary: US initial jobless claims: 206k vs 226k exp Metric falls close to its lowest level on record USD moving higher as Gold...
The European Central Bank decided to halt its bond buying programme this month as widely expected. At the same time, it said that reinvestment of maturing...
Summary: European Central Bank is set to wind down its QE programme this year Markets see low probability for any deposit rate hikes...
After surviving a vote of no confidence, albeit in a manner that wasn’t as convincing as she would have hoped, UK PM Theresa May is now turning her...
Summary: SNB cuts inflation projections Norges Bank points to a rate hike in March CBRT leaves policy settings unchanged Over...
The ECB rate decision (12:45 GMT) and Draghi press conference (1:30 GMT) are the main event today with the central bank widely expected to confirm the...
Summary: Allianz GI CEO: Cryptocurrencies should be outlawed “What is Bitcoin?” among top Google questions in 2018 Dash...
Summary: EU summit starting today, Brexit among topics on the agenda DAX (DE30 on xStation5) pulls back from the 11000 pts handle German...
