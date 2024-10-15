Allianz GIobal Investors CEO criticizes virtual currencies
Summary: Allianz GI CEO: Cryptocurrencies should be outlawed “What is Bitcoin?” among top Google questions in 2018 Dash...
Market news
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Summary: EU summit starting today, Brexit among topics on the agenda DAX (DE30 on xStation5) pulls back from the 11000 pts handle German...
Summary: SNB expected to stay on hold and leave rates unchanged ECB and Norges Bank may give hints on the future monetary policy TRY...
Summary: PM Theresa May won the confidence vote and secured her leadership Equities in the US and Asia rise China begins buying...
Summary: Large gains seen in stock indices with US500 and DE30 hitting weekly highs UK PM May to contest leadership challenge USD...
Summary: DOE crude Oil inventories: -1.2M vs -3.5M exp Drawdown far smaller than prior (-7.3M) and API (-10.2M) Oil markets are...
Summary: US CPI Y/Y: +2.2% vs +2.2% exp USD pulls back from near the 2018 high USDCAD remains close to potential resistance at...
Summary: CFTC wants to know more about Ethereum UAE and Saudi Arabia to launch cross-border cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency market...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Copper, Soybean, Oil and...
Bloomberg just reported that the Italian government is set to propose a 2% budget deficit target to the European Union. This marks a major concession from...
The British currency is recovering from the morning lows when the vote of no confidence was called. Speaking in the Parliament PM Theresa May said that...
It’s been a long time coming, but this morning we finally received official confirmation that the 48 letters required to trigger a Tory leadership...
Summary: Vote of no confidence in PM May to be held today DAX (DE30 on xStation5) pulls back from the vicinity of 10900 pts handle BMW...
Summary: Inflation data from Sweden to be released in the morning US CPI data expected to show headline measure decelerate DOE...
Summary: Asian equity markets rally following Trump’s upbeat comments regarding trade negotiations with China Huawei CFO becomes...
Summary: Stock markets gain as sentiment improves and Trump tweets Oil moving higher ahead of US inventory data GBP drops on reports...
Summary: Oil and Oil.WTI both set for a solid day of gains Libyan supply outage continues US inventory data pending There’s...
Summary: US indices firmly higher ahead of cash open Trump hints at US-China breakthrough PPI rises inline with forecast US100...
