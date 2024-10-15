Top charts of the week
Summary: SP500 (US500) stays above the support Gold prices with a chance to bounce Low oil prices and the dovish BoC stance among...
Market news
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Central bank decisions, earnings releases and a plethora of economic data will set the tone for financial markets this week. Below, we analyze the most important releases, and why Chinese shares are vulnerable. UK: pound in focus as CPI set to fall below BOE’s target rate This the busiest...
Summary: UNICEF invests $100k in 6 blockchain startups PBoC Deputy Governor calls security coin offerings (STOs) as “illegal financial activity” Canada’s...
After signing a divorce deal in Brussels all the British government had to do was to get it approved by the UK parliament. However, a fragile majority...
Summary: Wage growth accelerates the most since 2008 Jobless rate sits at its lowest level since 1975 GBP jerks slightly higher,...
Summary: Theresa May to meet with German Chancellor and Dutch PM today DAX (DE30 on xStation5) remains in the bear market territory Wirecard...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with the following...
Summary: Will UK labour market report help pound recover? Markets expect API data to show drop in oil stockpiles WASDE report...
Summary: Major US indices manage to close the Monday’s session with moderate gains US dollar slightly poised, safe haven assets...
Summary: GBP drops to 18-month low as May pulls key vote UK economy slows as summer bump fades US stock sink below October lows Fresenius...
Summary: US500 breaks down below October lows Market had looked to rise earlier but sellers remain in control YTD low of 2530...
Bank of America Merill Lynch issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with...
Summary: Unconfirmed reports that UK PM May will pull key vote on Brexit deal Pound dropping lower across the board in response GBPUSD...
Summary: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and IBM pilot a blockchain system across value chain Ethereum core developers set a point for...
The UK Prime Minister Theresa May will address the parliament at 3:30pm BST (16:30 CET) and she is widely expected to postpone the key Brexit vote that...
Summary: OPEC+ decides to extend its oil production cuts A lot of question marks regarding specific crude output limits Technical...
Summary: DAX (DE30) with a bearish technical signal 61.8% retracement level seen as the next support level Range of the triangle...
The pace of economic growth for the UK has slowed of late after a surprisingly large increase over the summer as Brexit uncertainty continues to provide...
Summary: Merkel’s ally wins CDU leadership vote DAX (DE30 on xStation5) launches new trading week lower BASF (BAS.DE) plunges...
