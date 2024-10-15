Key markets to watch this week; US500, AUDUSD, Soybean and Oil.WTI
There's been some large moves in the markets today following the G20 meeting over the weekend where US president Trump and his Chinese counterpart...
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Summary: US indices firmly higher ahead of Wall St. open Large gaps higher after Trump-Xi trade truce US500 back near 2814-2824...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: DAX (DE30) bounces off the 50% retracement A possible double bottom pattern in sight A bullish gap supports buyers...
The meeting in Buenos Aires between US president Trump and his Chinese equivalent Xi was keenly anticipated by the markets and it didn’t fail to...
The OPEC summit is still ahead (Thursday) but prices of both OIL and OIL.WTI are up nearly 5% today following an announced production cut by the Canadian...
Summary: Huawei Cloud launches its blockchain-based service for users around the world G20 countries sign a declaration to regulate cryptocurrencies Bitcoin...
Summary: European equities rally following US-China trade truce DAX (DE30 on xStation5) opens with huge upward price gap Car makers...
Summary: OPEC meeting and NFP report release in the spotlight this week Range of manufacturing PMI indices to be published today Several...
Summary: The US and China agreed to postpone imposing higher tariffs at least for a while Russia along with OPEC suggested they would...
Summary: Some small selling seen in indices ahead of key event European inflation slows as expected Oil.WTI revisits $50 a barrel Oil...
Summary: More declines seen in the energy complex Oil.WTI down more than 2% to trade at $50/barrel Price remains not far from...
Arguably the most important event of the year’s end will take place tomorrow in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The US President Donald Trump will meet...
Summary: Canadian Q3 GDP +2.0% as expected Consumption grows at slowest pace in over 2 years Fairly muted reaction in USDCAD;...
Summary: UAE Govt. to strengthen its position in blockchain and artificial intelligence Oil giants’ blockchain trading platform already launched Major...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
There’s been a little bit of downside seen in the stock markets as investors nervously await the outcome of key meetings between world leaders at...
Summary: European equities underperform at the beginning of the final trading session of the week DAX (DE30 on xStation5) heads towards...
