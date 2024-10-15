Economic calendar: G20 summit starts today!
Summary: European CPI inflation expected to slow in November Economists point to weaker Canadian growth in third quarter Leaders...
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Summary: A bag of macroeconomic releases from Japan turned out to be ambiguous Stock and currency markets go nowhere after the FOMC minutes Chinese...
Federal Reserve release minutes from the latest FOMC meeting at 7 pm GMT. Here are key takeaways from the document: Almost all FOMC members say...
Summary: US indices pullback after recent gains Stock of the week: United Technologies Markets increasingly sensitive to trade...
Summary: US indices mixed to lower after recent gains Trump with positive comments on China but Navarro back in meeting More soft...
Summary: United Technologies (UTX.US) announced completion of the Rockwell Collins acquisition Following the acquisition United is likely...
Summary: German and US inflation both come in below forecast EURUSD builds on gains from Powell speech Bullish engulfing on D1...
Summary: CAD looks highly undervalued against the US dollar Canadian dollar could be out of the woods when it comes to the last oil price...
The G20 summit could be the most important remaining event of 2018. It’s expected to end with a Trump-Xi meeting which has the potential to...
After some respite yesterday there’s more selling seen in the pound today with the currency sliding across the board. Negative assessments on future...
Summary: Amazon introduces service to help customers with blockchain networks South Korea will conduct blockchain-based voting trial next...
Oil prices deny a generally upbeat market sentiment with Brent (OIL) at -1.4% and WTI (OIL.WTI) declining 1% to fresh 2018 lows. The commodity suffers...
Summary: Trump threatens to impose tariffs on EU cars as soon as next week German economy could suffer more or less under various scenarios...
Summary: Inflation from Germany and the US is expected to drive the EURUSD FOMC minutes could offer more details whether the Fed discussed...
Summary: Jerome Powell suggests implicitly the Fed could be close to the neutral rate Bank of England presents a gloomy outlook if no...
Summary: US stocks rise as traders await Powell speech Deutsche telekom wins approval for acquisition Trade of the day - W20 Oil...
Summary: Oil remains under pressure and dips back below $60 Weekly inventories show larger than expected build (+3.6M) US production...
Summary: Green across the board for US indices ahead of the NA session US GDP in line with forecasts at 3.5% Fed chair Powell...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Oil, Soybean, Cocoa, Copper. Oil: Oil...
