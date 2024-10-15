Stocks attempt to rise despite trade concerns
There’s been a push higher in equities in recent trade with US futures leading the gains despite more concerning rhetoric on the trade front. Stock...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
More
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
More
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
More
There’s been a push higher in equities in recent trade with US futures leading the gains despite more concerning rhetoric on the trade front. Stock...
Summary: A large commercial Nigerian bank threats to shut down a number of cryptocurrency-related accounts without explanation China revises its...
Summary: Key European nations are reluctant towards toughening sanctions against Russia DAX (DE30 on xStation5) may eye closure of the...
Summary: BOE will publish results of Brexit stress tests in the afternoon US GDP report revision may impact USD Carney and Powell...
Summary: Asian stocks trade higher following some gains in the US on Tuesday Currencies little changed, increased risk appetite still...
Summary: Trade concerns see stocks pause Apple and Tesla decline on negative news from China DE30 lower after bright start Pound...
Summary: CB consumer confidence pulls back a little more than expected Reading still remains elevated by historical standards USD...
Summary: US indices in the red as trade concerns reemerge Apple falls as Trump threatens iPhone tariff Tesla called to open lower...
Major indices like US500 and DE30 are in the red on Tuesday reversing early gains that were built on hopes for a constructive meeting between Donald Trump...
Summary: EURUSD - will US PCE and a December rate hike shore up the greenback? Wall Street tries to recover Oil prices (OIL.WTI)...
The been a broad decline in sterling this morning with the pound falling against all of its major peers as traders turn more negative on the currency....
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: A number of BTC transactions keeps growing despite a heavy sell-off in the price Sweden hopes to lure crypto miners based in...
Summary: Final Brexit vote in the UK parliament scheduled on 11 December DAX (DE30 on xStation5) fails to climb back above the 11400 pts Infineon...
Summary: CB Consumer Confidence expected to drop moderately API data forecasted to show another decline in oil inventories Numerous...
Summary: USDTRY continues moving downwards Calmness surrounding the Turkish economy could act in favour of the lira A long way...
Summary: US President Donald Trump suggests the US could go ahead with higher tariff rates on Chinese imports Wall Street bounces back...
Summary: European stocks rise on upbeat political news US100 leads the rise across the Atlantic Oil bounces as Goldman says “Buy” Crypto...
Summary: Oil (+2.5%) and Oil.WTI (+3.3%) both enjoy strong bounce Saudi pump record amount; Goldman top trade says “Buy” Crude...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|xtbLanguageSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 14 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 14 October 2026
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|cc 12 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|cc 12 January 2025
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|li_sugr
|cc 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|MSPTC
|cc 8 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 8 November 2025
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|cc 12 April 2025
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|MSPTC
|cc 8 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 8 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|bscookie
|cc 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator