Stocks higher ahead of the Wall St. open
Summary: US indices set to open higher US100 the biggest gainer and up by almost 1.5% Price above the H1 Ichimoku cloud as short-term...
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Citi issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: The German benchmark keeps trading in the downward price channel DAX (DE30) defends previous low 200-hour moving average...
There’s been an upbeat start to the new week for stocks, with benchmarks across Europe rallying and US futures trading firmly in the green. Equities...
Summary: More and more miners cease operations due to low prices Bitcoin (BITCOIN) hovers around $4000 handle Ripple overtook...
Summary: European shares rise on the back of Brexit progress and easing stance of Italy on budget DAX (DE30 on xStation5) continues to...
Markets are back full mode after a long weekend in the US and they await key messages from global leaders that are about to meet for the G20 summit in...
Summary: GBP weakens despite agreement between the EU and the UK being in place Salvini shows room for budget negotiations saying no one...
Summary: Oil plunges below $60 in another heavy day of selling CAD mixed after headline inflation jumps Norway terminates energy...
Summary: Another day of heavy selling in crude oil Oil and Oil.WTI fall over 5% Oil drops to lowest level in over a year <$60. It’s...
Summary: Canadian inflation beats forecasts. CPI Y/Y: 2.4% vs 2.2% exp Core measures unchanged and core retail sales miss USDCAD...
Summary: European Commission invites major banks to blockchain initiative Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) managed to bounce higher after...
Summary: Despite latest sell-off on the stock market Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) trades near all-time-high The company has been rising...
Once more It’s been a week dominated by Brexit chatter, but if you look through the noise as the dust starts to settle, on the whole not too much...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Details of the German GDP report flash warning signals DAX (DE30 on xStation5) painted double bottom pattern Volkswagen...
Summary: PMI indices from EU and US key points in calendar CAD traders focus on inflation report for October Stock markets in...
