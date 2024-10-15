Chinese stocks add to previous declines, May still faces opposition from domestic lawmakers
Summary: Lacklustre trading on the FX market during Asian session amid absence of the US and Japanese traders Chinese equities headed...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Summary: Pound jumps on Brexit breakthrough Rand surges on unexpected rate rise Stock indices decline with more losses for Deutsche...
Summary: South African Reserve Bank raise repo rate to 6.75% Hike comes despite gloomier outlook for growth Rand gains over 1%...
Summary: ECB release minutes from October meeting “Incoming data still consistent with broad-based growth expansion” Single...
Summary: GBPUSD surges over 100 pips on draft deal agreement Scope for UK-EU free trade area in the future UK PM May to host cabinet...
Summary: Spain’s Ministry of the Treasury wants to deal with crypto-related tax evasion and money laundering Two new cryptocurrency...
Summary: European equity markets open lower as investors digest the Italy’s budget rejection Was it a dead cat bounce? DE30 poised...
Summary: ECB to release account of its latest meeting Several central bankers’ speeches are scheduled through the day Thursday’s...
Summary: Japan’s headline inflation accelerates in October but core measures remain unchanged NASDAQ (US100) bounces back and erases...
Summary: US stocks look to recoup recent declines Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) goes up on promising outlook Oil remains higher despite...
Summary: EIA weekly crude oil inventory: +4.9M vs +2.5M exp 9th consecutive weekly build Oil higher on the day but still...
Summary: US indices trading higher ahead of Wall St. open Markets looking to recoup losses before Thanksgiving bank holiday Positive...
The cryptocurrency market is recovering after steep falls seen in recent days. The greatest loser of yesterday’s sell-off has gained so far today....
Oil: US inventories hover well above their seasonal pattern exerting additional downward pressure on prices WTI prices move to the lowest...
European Commission rejected revised Italian budget saying that the draft document is in serious non-compliance with EU rules. The excessive debt procedure...
Global stock market jitters have returned this week with investors growing increasingly skittish as the rout in US Tech stocks, which began last month,...
Summary: European stocks open higher, FTSE MIB surges on upbeat comments from the government Italy/Germany bond yields moves lower ahead...
