EURUSD - recommendation from IFR
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
More
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
More
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
More
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: DAX (DE30) moves back below its 200WMA German index defends the 50% retracement DAX (DE30) remains within a descending...
NATGAS is a clear winner when it comes to market movers on Monday as the price advances by 3.6%. That would not be so stunning as the commodity is quite...
There’s been an attempted recovery in sterling this morning, with the pound edging higher against most of its peers following on from the declines...
Summary: World’s first multi-crypto exchange-traded product starts listing on Swiss stock exchange ICOs in Q3 2018 raised significantly...
Summary: Stocks in Europe open with decent gains EU works on rules aimed at constraining foreign investment German Economy Minister...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for USDCAD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Macroeconomic figures generally took a backseat last week to politics: Brexit chaos, Italian budget, US-China talks. This is likely be repeated this week...
Summary: APEC summit ended up with no joint communique for the first time ever Antipodean currencies take a dive, US dollar marginally...
Summary: USD falls back and precious metals rally on Dovish Fed talk US markets lower and set for weekly loss Stock of the week:...
Summary US indices trading slightly lower on the European close US500 respects resistance around 2735 Markets still set for sizable...
Summary: Increased output from OPEC+ countries and slowdown in the global economy led to declines on the oil market OPEC suggests need...
Summary: Fed’s Kaplan & Clarida deliver dovish messages; Industrial production misses USD falling back lower; EURUSD >1.14 Gold...
Summary: Rosy future ahead of Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) Another multi-billion dollar contract granted by the US government Declining...
Summary: Bank of Canada, Bank of England and Monetary Authority of Singapore come up with an idea of central bank digital currencies as a solution...
After what appeared to be a major Brexit breakthrough on Wednesday, Theresa May’s joy was short lived after her Brexit minister resigned less than...
Summary: European equities move higher this morning defying risks related to a US-China trade battle ECB’s Draghi confirms that...
Summary: Eurostat will release the final inflation data for October Industrial production from the US in focus this afternoon A...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|xtbLanguageSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 14 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 14 October 2026
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|cc 12 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|cc 12 January 2025
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|li_sugr
|cc 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|MSPTC
|cc 8 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 8 November 2025
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|cc 12 April 2025
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|MSPTC
|cc 8 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 8 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|bscookie
|cc 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator