Economic calendar: Dollar in focus on Friday
Summary: Eurostat will release the final inflation data for October Industrial production from the US in focus this afternoon A...
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Summary: US dollar suffers following the news that the Federal Reserve will look at “strategies, tools, and communications practices”...
Summary: Pound plunges as Raab resigns Rand moves lower on land seizure concerns Oil gains despite 8 consecutive inventory rise;...
Summary: Weekly oil inventories rise for the 8th time in a row Huge build of 10.3M vs 2.9M exp. 5.8M prior Oil price remains near...
Summary: US retail sales M/M: +0.8% vs +0.5% exp Core reading also beats forecasts (+0.7% vs +0.5% exp) Gold break above Ichimoku...
Summary: US dollar has risen sharply in recent weeks, Polish zloty has fallen to the lowest since May 2017 Dollar looks overvalued unlike...
Summary: Lawmakers back changes to the constitution regarding land expropriation without compensation A proposal needs to head to the...
Bitcoin suffers massive losses this week, could see the lowest close in more than a year Bitcoin Cash craters ahead of a contested fork Ripple declines...
Summary: Brexit minister Raab resigns PM May losing support of her cabinet with Mcvey also stepping down GBP drops sharply across...
Summary: Germany’s GDP declined in the third quarter for the first time since the beginning of 2015 Growth stocks could suffer the...
Breaking: There's been a swift drop in the pound in the last hour after UK Brexit Secretary Raab has announced his resignation. GBP is down by...
Summary: Dominic Raab, a UK Brexit secretary, announces his resignation He “cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed...
Summary: Retail sales readings from the UK and the US will dominate trading on Thursday DoE is expected to report an increase in inventories A...
Summary: Theresa May’s Brexit plan was backed by her cabinet opening the way for a special summit later this month US dollar declines...
Summary: Energy markets bounce as NATGAS soars Crypto markets tumble as Bitcoin falls below $6000 US inflation meets forecasts;...
Summary: Large gains seen in energy markets Oil and WTI both rally around 3% from recent lows NATGAS +12% as prices soar After...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Oil, Silver, Natural Gas,...
Summary: US October CPI matches forecasts Core reading and weekly earnings miss forecasts USD pulls back after attempting to break...
Summary: Polish blue chips look strong in compared to DAX (DE30) in recent days WIG20 (W20) stays above the 50% retracement of the latest...
