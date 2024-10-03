Daily summary: US200 gains 1.2% driven by first interest rate cut since 2020 and dovish Powell 💵
The Fed cut interest rates by 50 bps today, and the dot-plot shows that the FOMC will cut rates by another 50 bps by the end of 2024. In 2025, rates...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The Fed cut interest rates by 50 bps today, and the dot-plot shows that the FOMC will cut rates by another 50 bps by the end of 2024. In 2025, rates...
USDCAD pair continues today drop below 1.36 after Bank of Canada minutes from the August meeting. However, declines after the BoC minutes were not impressive,...
Shares of Intuitive Machines (LUNR.US) rallies today more than 50% as company sign worth max. amount of $4.82 billion NASA contract for moon data satellites....
Former Federal Reserve bankers, in media commentaries for the largest American radio stations, are in favor of a 25 basis point cut in interest rates during...
WTI crude oil gained on a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories. Oil inventories: -1.630 M, Expected: -0.1 M Gasoline +69k Distillet...
Indexes on Wall Street open the session slightly lower, expecting a near foregone conclusion of the first Fed rate cut in 4 years (7 PM GMT) and Powell's...
Below, we point out the key things to remember ahead of tonight’s FOMC meeting. There is also a link to our latest video on the Fed and what traders...
The ripple effects of tonight’s Federal Reserve decision will spread far and wide, including in the EM space. Traditionally, some emerging market...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for August: actual 1.356M; forecast 1.310M; previous 1.237M; actual 9.6% MoM;...
Futures on CBOT Wheat (WHEAT) are dropping below $580 today after recent rally, when grain failed to rise above $600 psychologically resistance zone. Despite...
Only a few hours remain until the Fed's decision on interest rates. The market is still uncertain about how much the interest rate will be lowered....
German DAX suspended ahead of FOMC Citi analysts raised recommendation for BMW German Ministry of Finance confirmed plans to sell entire Commerzbank...
Final Eurozone inflation data for August: CPI YoY Final Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 2.2%) CPI MoM Final Actual 0.1% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous...
The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision is poised to significantly impact Bitcoin's price. With the market pricing in a 67% probability...
UK inflation data remained in line with expectations in August. Headline prices remained at 2.2% YOY, there was an uptick in core price growth to 3.6%...