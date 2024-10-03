Stubborn UK wage growth weighs on rate cut hopes
The UK labour market data did not deliver the news that the market was expecting. Wage growth failed to moderate as expected, with headline wages remaining...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
European indices set to open lower Markets await Middle East developments Canadian CPI data, German ZEW scheduled for today Speeches from Fed...
UK jobs market data for February was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a similar employment increase as in previous month, an...
Wall Street indices dropped yesterday amid an increase in Middle East tensions and fears of further Israel-Iran escalation. S&P 500 dropped 1.20%,...
Markets reaction to Iranian retaliatory strikes against Israel over the weekend has been rather calm at first, with gold and oil opening slightly higher,...
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE.US), US manufacturer of copper and aluminum for wire needs, is trading over 11% higher today. The move is triggered...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Barclays recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Piedmont Lithium (PLL.US) is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Company's shares surge over 30% after it received a long-awaited...
Stock markets have largely overlook weekend Middle East escalation, with European indices trading higher and US benchmarks opening higher as well. However,...
Wall Street indices open higher in spite of increase in Middle East tensions US100 tries to break above 50- and 200-hour moving averages Alcoa gains...
ALUMINIUM as well as other base metals jumped after the United States and the United Kingdom announced new sanctions on Russian metals. US and UK banned...
Goldman Sachs' 1Q24 results significantly exceeded expectations. Strong EPS, coupled with robust revenue dynamics, as well as a substantial decrease...
US retail sales report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show another month of strong growth, although headline sales...
DE40 gains at the beginning of the week Israel-Iran tensions don't cause panic in markets Morgan Stanley upgrades recommendation for Adidas...
The beginning of a new earnings season adds another potential source of volatility to the markets. While Israel-Iran escalation is a key theme in the markets...
The EUR/USD was under pressure last week following the release of US inflation data and amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The increase in...
The market’s focus may be on geopolitical issues at the start of this week, but there is a large amount of economic data and more earnings releases...
Bitcoin saw a drastic 10% drop over the weekend, but most of the overall movement has already been erased. Now the largest cryptocurrency is already gaining...
Today, the Japanese yen is again the weakest currency among the G10, falling to new record lows. At the time of publication, losses on the JPY range from...