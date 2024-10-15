Trade of the day
Summary: Polish blue chips look strong in compared to DAX (DE30) in recent days WIG20 (W20) stays above the 50% retracement of the latest...
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Oil prices tumble after Iran worries prove overstated Investor unwind their speculative positions amid abundant supply OIL.WTI at the key support...
The latest inflation figures from the UK have shown a smaller than expected reading with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October rising by 2.4% in Y/Y...
Summary: UK startup Revolut, offering payments in both fiat currencies and digital currencies, surpasses 3 million users IMF’s Lagarde...
Summary: German may recommend no cuts to Greek pensions DAX (DE30 on xStation5) fails to paint higher high Merck (MRK.DE) underperforms...
Summary: The UK price growth expected to push moderately higher The US headline CPI inflation seen accelerating to 2.5% YoY EMU...
Summary: UK PM Theresa May and the EU have agreed on a Brexit plan, it will be voted in the Cabinet later today Asian indices fall over...
Summary: OIL.WTI drops below $58 to 2018 low US stocks hold lows with Apple in focus Pound rises on Brexit hopes; UK employment...
Summary: Crude oil set for another day of heavy losses WTI falls below $58 a barrel to lowest level of the year Market on course...
Commodity prices are the biggest movers on Tuesday with Copper adding more than 1% while Sugar is down nearly 1.5%. Copper prices were already up above...
Summary: Monday saw US stock experience the largest sell-off this month US500 has declined for 3 consecutive days Apple shares sink as banks...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Monetary Authority of Singapore developes blockchain settlement system International Monetary Fund criticizes Marshall Islands’...
Summary: EURUSD broke below the 1.1300 handle Potential inverse head and shoulders pattern seen on the S&P 500 (US500) chart Oil...
Summary: Unemployment rate unexpectedly rises from a 43-year low Wage growth accelerates slightly higher than expected Pound barely...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
The latest look at the UK labour market has delivered some good news for workers with wages rising faster than forecast even if the unemployment rate did...
Summary: Deadline on the Italy budget resubmission ends today DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to climb above the 11400 pts handle Bayer...
Summary: UK labour market report to show another solid wage growth figures Japanese economy is said to have contracted in the third quarter Central...
