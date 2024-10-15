Antipodean currencies on the rise as trade tensions are set to ease
Summary: Antipodean currencies gain in the morning following the news that trade frictions between the US and China may ease UK Prime...
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
Summary: Stock indices fall; DE30 drops to monthly low. US500 hands back recent gains Oil spikes higher on hopes of output cut EURUSD...
It's been an eventful start to the new week with some potentially key moves seen in Oil, EURUSD and the DE30: Oil has rallied by 2% on talk...
Summary: EU chief negotiator delivers upbeat comments on Brexit Barnier “parameters of a possible agreement are very largely defined” GBP...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall St. open US500 hands back post midterm elections gains Longer term reversal signal...
Summary: Crypto volatility falls further Is low volatility good or bad? Bitcoin finely poised in mid $6000s Cryptocurrency...
Summary: Oil spikes over 2% higher on talk of Saudi output cuts EURUSD falls to lowest level since June; Below 1.13 DE30.cash...
Friday’s stock trading was marked by declines across all continents. Shares in Asia, especially Chinese ones, pushed lower on the final trading day...
Summary: UoM consumer sentiment drops less than expected S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) pulls back from the resistance around 2820 pts...
Summary: US PPI comes in well above expectations Encouraging signals from the BLS Dollar trades higher on the day US...
Summary: On the SILVER chart we can see forming of the first ‘down’ candlestick in several weeks USD strengthening exerts...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: A group under the Bank of Israel advises to postpone issuance of national cryptocurrency Researchers: Bitcoin mining is over three times...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Preliminary GDP for Q3 matches expectations but unveils a worrisome structure UK could enjoy slower growth in the last three...
Summary: Equity markets in Europe open lower following the Fed decision Poor earnings season in Germany could weigh on the DAX going...
Summary: Three noteworthy prints from the UK economy before noon US to report PPI and consumer confidence Some central bankers...
Summary: Federal Reserve points to further gradual rate hikes Dollar higher across the board, weaker yuan weighs on stocks fuelling fears...
