FOMC keeps rates unchanged
EURUSD has just slide to the lowest level of the day after the FOMC meeting. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged which was expected by the...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
More
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
More
There was good news for the UK economy, the economy created 373k jobs in the three months to August, the unemployment rate fell a notch to 4% from 4.1%, and average weekly earnings dropped to 3.8% from 4.1% in July. These are strong labour market figures for the UK, however, the data slipped in September,...
More
EURUSD has just slide to the lowest level of the day after the FOMC meeting. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged which was expected by the...
Summary: Indices mixed after recent gains Stock of the week: Walt Disney Where next for NZDUSD after recent events? Texas...
Summary: Reports of a full withdrawal agreement published by Tuesday Could lead to EU Brexit summit before month end GBP moves...
Summary: Walt Disney (DIS.US) to acquire part of 21st Century Fox (FOX.US) assets in a $71.3 billion deal Conditional regulatory clearance...
Summary: Wall St to open little changed after Wednesday’s rally US30 at possible resistance after 2000 point rally Fed decision...
Summary: The latest pop in the NZ dollar has not been fully supported by the interest rate market NZ Treasury says that business confidence...
Brexit negotiations have come back to the fore and dominated the headlines of late as Theresa May looks to secure a deal with the EU. The PM has told Cabinet...
Summary: Texas takes steps to crack down on companies luring consumers by promising “guaranteed 200% profit” France is going...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: EU chief Brexit negotiator called UK negotiators for more decisive actions DAX (DE30 on xStation5) still trades in the vicnity...
Summary: WASDE report may spur volatility on the grain market FOMC expected to stay on hold RBA statement released at night may...
Summary: RBNZ left interest rates unchanged and provided investors with a more hawkish statement Wall Street surged on Wednesday in response...
Summary: Stocks react positively to US midterms USD falls back but recovers throughout the day 3 markets to watch going forward Oil...
Summary: Crude oil inventories: +5.8M vs +2.0M exp. +3.2M prior. API +7.8M US production jumps to 11.6M bpd - highest on record Oil...
Summary: Forthcoming US session could decide whether midterm reaction persists US500 back above 200 day SMA Greenback sliding...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Soybean, Sugar, Oil, EMISS Soybean: Moderate...
Summary: Spain’s BBVA conducts $150 million blockchain-based syndicated loan Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange issues a paper on crypto assets Ethereum...
There’s been an interesting reaction to the outcome of the US midterm elections with stock markets in Europe gaining and US futures also in the green,...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|xtbLanguageSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 14 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 14 October 2026
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|cc 12 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|cc 12 January 2025
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|li_sugr
|cc 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|MSPTC
|cc 8 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 8 November 2025
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|cc 12 April 2025
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|MSPTC
|cc 8 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 8 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|bscookie
|cc 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator