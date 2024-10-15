Stocks rise, Dollar falls as Dems take the House
There’s been an interesting reaction to the outcome of the US midterm elections with stock markets in Europe gaining and US futures also in the green,...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Democrats take the House in the Midterms in a blow to Trump Dollar slides, equities soar on the result Watch EURUSD, NZDUSD and US500 for potentially...
Summary: Confidence vote in the Italian parliament DAX (DE30 on xStation5) retests the 11600 pts handle Fresenius Medical Care...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Canadian Ivey PMI to attract attention in the afternoon DOE report in the spotlight after Trump’s sanctions Reserve Bank of New...
Summary: Republicans lose a majority in the House but they keep control over the Senate US dollar suffers, the bond market higher in...
Summary: Stocks look to gain into US midterms A handful of technical information ahead of the midterms Pound jumps back near $1.31...
Summary: US indices moving higher on the day Markets in the green ahead of Midterm results Democrats to take the House being priced...
Equity markets were somewhat weak during the most of the European trade but buyers have been clearly dominating since the US opening. US markets like US100...
Summary: Pound gains on hints of Brexit breakthrough Brexit secretary Raab gives “thumbs up” message after Cabinet meeting GBPUSD...
Summary: US dollar (USDIDX) ahead of midterm elections S&P 500 (US500) pulls back to the 200-session moving average Sugar...
Summary: Ripple (RIPPLE on xStation5) has became the second largest cryptocurrency for a moment Dash announces SMS-based cryptocurrency transaction...
There’s been some selling seen in stock market this morning, with investors seemingly feeling a little cautious as the US carry out their Midterm...
Summary: US midterm elections will take place today, when to expect results? Key states in analysing results to the House Timetable...
Summary: EU finance ministers to discuss digital revenue tax today DAX (DE30 on xStation5) failed to break above the 11600 pts handle Hugo...
Summary: Semi-important data from the EMU New Zealand’s labour market report expected to show improvement Scandinavian central...
Summary: Reserve Bank of Australia kept its interest rates on hold Brussels could offer a proposal on Ireland to resolve the last huge...
Summary: USD dips a little lower despite ISM beat UK service sector growth slows US500 little changed but remains below 200 day...
