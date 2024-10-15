US dollar softens as NFP report looms
US dollar is trading lower in anticipation of the employment report for October. Its underperformance is a result of lowered risks regarding a US-China...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
There’s been another leg higher for global stock markets in recent trade after comments from both the US and China have raised hopes of a de-escalation...
Summary: European indices move up this morning benefiting from upbeat developments regarding a US-China trade dispute DAX (DE30) with...
Summary: US jobs report could offer a huge surprise in terms of wage growth UK construction PMI on the agenda before noon More...
Summary: Donald Trump asks official to draft a potential trade agreement with China Stocks rally around the world, a big report from Apple Dollar...
Summary: USD comes under pressure as ISM misses forecasts GBP moving higher after BoE keep policy unchanged Stocks jump on Trump...
Summary: US indices move to daily highs after Trump tweet President hints towards Chinese trade breakthrough US500 jumps over...
Summary: USD pulls back at the start of the month Trade weighted index reached YTD peak yesterday ISM manufacturing beats forecasts;...
Summary: Bank of England keep all rates unchanged as expected Carney offers little market moving comments in presser GBPUSD forming...
Today, we have an all-important BoE meeting and as we get close to the decision timings, here are the expectations as forecasted by the economists and...
Summary: BOE rate decision and inflation report top the billing Also UK parliament to vote on UK budget US ISM manufacturing PMI...
Summary: Oil holds key support after smaller inventory build USD pushes to 2018 highs after ADP beat Stocks attempt to recover...
Summary: Oil reacts positively to the latest inventory data Weekly build of 3.2M inline with forecasts but lower than prior and API Brent...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: ADP employment change: 227k vs 189k exp (prior revised down by 12k to 218k) Canadian GDP beats forecasts: M/M: +0.1% vs + 0.0%...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Oil, Coffee, Corn, AUDUSD...
Summary: The entire House of Representatives and 35 places in the Senate are to be replaced in the upcoming midterm elections Democrats...
There’s been a strong rally in stock markets this morning with the FTSE 100 gaining over 100 points as investors seek to recover from the recent...
Summary: Euro Area headline inflation accelerates to 2.2% while core inflation probably to have risen to 1.1% German Finance Ministry...
