Euro continues declining following inflation data
Summary: Euro Area headline inflation accelerates to 2.2% while core inflation probably to have risen to 1.1% German Finance Ministry...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
The British pounds has been under a severe pressure amid Brexit uncertainty Markets do not see any rate hike until mid-2019 Fiscal expansion can...
Summary: Janet Yellen, a former chair of the Federal Reserve, outlined a bunch of concerns regarding cryptocurrencies Bitstamp, a Bitcoin...
Summary: Financier may succeed Merkel as CDU leader DAX (DE30 on xStation5) approaches the 11500 pts area Siemens (SIE.DE) to...
Summary: Inflation report from Eurozone to draw attention during European trading hours ADP report on the agenda in the early afternoon Weekly...
Summary: Stock markets move higher from the US to Asia Australian dollar drifts slightly lower on the back of weakish inflation for Q3 Bank...
Summary: USD near 2018 peak as consumer confidence rises to 18 year high GBPUSD falls below $1.28 US stocks look to recover from...
Summary: USD index rises close to 2018 peak The greenback is set for a solid month of gains US consumer confidence comes in at...
Equity markets are quite volatile again on Tuesday as the US500 has already managed to erase much of the gains seen during the start of the US session....
Summary: US indices look to recover after recent declines US500 fell to lowest level since early May yesterday Apple in focus...
Summary: Polish zloty underperforms amid European turmoil Korean KOSP200 tries to recover after recent losses OIL pulls back ahead...
Summary: Several Japanese banks to test blockchain-powered settlement system There are over two hundred blockchain-related companies in Israel Litecoin...
There’s been further downside seen in the pound today with the currency falling below $1.28 to trade at levels not seen since mid-August. The declines...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Netherlands are said to become European trading hub after Brexit DAX (DE30 on xStation5) struggles in the vicinity of 61.8% Fibo...
Summary: EMU economy expected to maintain previous quarterly pace of growth API data forecasted to show another build Two Dow...
Summary: US President Donald Trump sees “great deal” with China The US ready to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese...
Beginning of the new trading week brought declines on the Chinese stock markets. However, the moods improved once the European trading started and in turn...
