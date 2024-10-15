DE30: Bloody opening across European equity markets
Summary: Stocks in Europe kick off the last trading day with massive losses Another bearish gap in the German DAX (DE30 on xStation5) BASF...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: First reading of US GDP for the third quarter is the paramount point in the calendar today Final release of the University of...
Summary: Stocks on Wall Street moved higher on Thursday but SP500 futures trade well into a negative territory this morning Chinese yuan’s...
Thursday brought bullish reversal on the European and the US equity markets. Stocks from the Old Continent were trading higher throughout the session with...
Summary: USD trades higher despite sluggish data US equities indices surge in the first hour of trading session Tesla (TSLA.US)...
EURUSD has just slid to the lowest level in more than two months following the ECB meeting. It’s a bit perplexing move as Mario Draghi was relatively...
Summary: ECB left interest rates unchanged The Bank says Italian budget is fiscal not monetary discussion ECB does not see reasons...
Summary: Concerns related to the Italian budget as well as weak PMIs from European economies constitute a major drag on the shared currency Donald...
CBRT did not change interest rates – in line with expectations The Bank is ready to act, if needed EURTRY reacts in a calm way, 6.00 remains...
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with...
Summary: Japan’s financial regulator grants the crypto industry the authority to self-regulate SEC suspends trading in a firm due...
Summary: Stocks in Europe open lower but quickly move off the lows ECB faces market turbulence as it plans to terminate bond purchases...
Summary: Norges Bank expected to keep interest rates after the last month’s hike Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to announce its interest...
Summary: US indices sank on Wednesday, stocks in Japan and China followed Microsoft (MSFT.US) reported better earnings US bond...
Summary: CAD jumps as BOC deliver hawkish hike; ZAR drops back Another large inventory build keeps oil under pressure Sterling...
Summary: DEO inventories: +6.4M vs +3.7M exp. +6.5M prior Build smaller than last night’s API (+9.9M) Oil remains close...
Summary: Bank of Canada hike rates as expected CAD rallies on hawkish outlook ZAR falls back after budget misses There’s...
Summary: US indices trade not far from last night’s closing level US30 rallies above Tuesday’s high on Boeing lift Boeing...
Summary: EURUSD fragile, can the ECB buoy the outlook? Gold prices have recovered, traders eye the US GDP Elections in Brazil crucial for USDBRL...
A rally in the pound yesterday afternoon on reports of a breakthrough in the Irish border dispute has proved short lived with sterling coming back under...
