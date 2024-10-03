Oil price falls after Middle East tension
When Iran launched drone and military attacks on Israel on Saturday night, it was the culmination of a build up of tensions over a number of weeks. Iran...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The new week seems to start in a positive mood. Stock markets are trying to recover from the declines at the end of last week. A similar rebound is also...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are mostly recording gains. The Chinese FTSE China A50 index is up by 3.10% and HSCEI by 1.55%. However, declines...
Wall Street loses on the last trading day of this week. US500 and US100 report losses of 1.70-2.00%, marking the second consecutive week of declines....
In the second half of the day, gold reverses its bullish trend and is currently erasing all gains from Friday's session. Silver is behaving similarly,...
Fed's Goolsbee expressed concerns about various inflationary pressures impacting the Federal Reserve's ability to achieve its targets. He highlighted...
BlackRock reported higher 1Q24 results than market consensus. The company recorded a record AUM (assets under management), which at the end of the quarter...
Indices open lower on the last day of the week. The dollar index (USDIDX) gains for another consecutive day. Yields on 10-year bonds drop to 4.50%. In...
Commodity markets, particularly precious metals and oil, is stirred up this week by the unstable situation in the Middle East. The dangerous escalation...
After the US CPI print on Wednesday, the market’s attention is now on the first quarter earnings season. The focus is on JP Morgan, as it is the...
Germany CPI in March rose 2.3%. Energy prices in Germany are rising on Friday by 3.5%. . Utilities sector shows the strongest gains. DAX...
Traders were offered the first Q1 reports from major Wall Street banks today. JPMorgan (JPM.US), Wells Fargo (WFC.US) and Citigroup (C.US) published their...
Silver has tested the area of $29 per ounce today after gold reached new historic highs above $2,400 per ounce. For precious metals, we are talking about...
Shares of Globe Life (GL.US), an S&P500-listed insurance company, fell more than 54% on Thursday, closing at their lowest level in eight years following...
GBPUSD is taking a hit today, dropping to the lowest level in almost 5 months! The move is driven by continued strength in the USD, which is benefitting...
Wheat futures, on the Chicago exchange, are holding near $550 per bushel, despite the unfavorable for bull's, yesterday highlights from USDA report....
GOLD futures increased to $2400 level despite strength of US dollar but after reaching significant psychologically level, it erases some gains. Source:...
The Eurodollar is trading down very sharply today, losing another 0.4%. The dominance of the USD seems unquestionable at the moment, and a number of different...
The UK economy grew for the second month in February, suggesting that the UK has exited its mild recession from 2023. The economy is now growing on a 0.2%...