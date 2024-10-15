US indices edging higher ahead of the open
Summary: US stock markets called to open higher with US100 the biggest gainer Indices remain in consolidation mode after recent declines Several...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: Fidelity Investments develops trading platform for institutional investors BITCOIN moves closer to the previously broken upward...
Silver prices recover, face the first test GBPJPY breaks the downtrend line – has the market turned around? JAP225 respects the key support...
Summary: GBP trades as one of the top performing G10 currencies Wage growth in the UK accelerated in August Irish border and backstop...
Summary: Intense week for the European politics DAX (DE30 on xStation5) adds to previous gains and distances further from the 11500 pts...
Summary: UK wage growth gauges expected to remain unchanged Another deterioration in the ZEW index forecasted Goldman Sachs and...
Summary: Australian dollar trades lower following release of RBA minutes Inflation in New Zealand moves close to the midpoint of the target...
Summary: Pound holding up despite adverse Brexit developments USD sliding lower as retail sales miss Oil back near $80; Traders...
Summary: Oil drifts lower after beginning brightly Prices had gained on Saudi supply concerns Brent crude back near $80 As...
Summary: US retail sales for September miss forecasts Core figures also come in lower than expected Data does little for USD....
Citi issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: The German index trades at YTD lows ABC correction in play DAX (DE30 on xStation5) test 200-period moving average at...
Commodity prices are doing very well on Monday with a mere exception of EMISS that is down 1.7%. Meanwhile commodities make up for 8 out of the total 10...
The pound is holding up surprisingly well this morning, recovering a little after gapping lower over the weekend as hopes of a Brexit deal in principle...
Summary: IMF says growth of cryptocurrency sector may destabilize financial system in case cyberattacks continue to occur BITCOIN surged...
Summary: Merkel’s coalition member loses absolute majority in the Bavarian state DAX (DE30 on xStation5) still struggles to distance...
Thomson Reuters IFr issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: US retail sales expected to advance for another month in a row ECB members to speak throughout the day As it is usually...
Summary: No fireworks at the annual IMF meeting Brexit talks fail to resolve key issue ahead of the leaders’ summit on Wednesday Stocks...
Summary: What’s next for stocks after large recent declines? US banks kick-off earnings season Turkish Lira volatile after...
