Uni Mich misses; Gold remains in breakout territory
Summary: Uni Mich consumer sentiment: 99.0 vs 100.4 exp USD set for sizable weekly declines Gold remains above Thursday’s...
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
A long awaited decision on a future of the US pastor Andrew Brunson has just been taken by the Turkish court. Following 2 years of detention the pastor...
Summary: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup report latest earnings All 3 banks rising in the pre-market after positive results US...
Summary: PBOC is looking for blockchain experts RIPPLE bounces higher while other coins trade flat SEC reveals extremely fraudulent...
Summary: Wirecard (WDI.DE) unveiled goals for 2025 DAX newcomer expects to expand robustly The company managed to put aside its...
Summary: Equity indices tumble on a culmination of fears There are some fundamental warning signal for US indices We compare the present situation...
Barring a dramatic recovery today, stock markets are set to post a heavy week of losses with the selling broad based, and perhaps more worryingly, not...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendtion for the EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: The German Justice Minister seeks to sanction companies for corporate frauds DAX (DE30 on xStation5) lacks direction after opening...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: US pastor to appear in court today UoM consumer sentiment expected to push slightly higher On the final trading day of...
Summary: Chinese exports rebound, trade surplus with US at record high Treasury Department to advise Mnuchin not to name China currency...
Summary: US Tech leads global stock swoon Dax erases morning bounce as rout deepens Risk-off also seen in crypto? US inflation...
Summary: EIA inventory: +6.0M vs +2.8M exp However, build smaller than last night’s API Oil under pressure and near $81...
Summary: US CPI Y/Y: 2.3% vs 2.4% exp Core reading also comes in below forecast (Y/Y: +2.2% vs 2.3% exp) USD trading lower on...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Corn, Oil, Gold, Emiss. Corn: WASDA...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
European stock markets joined the worldwide sell-off across riskier asset classes on Thursday. The declines were triggered by spiking US Treasury yields...
Shares in US tech companies plunged yesterday as the Nasdaq (US100 on xStation) fell by 5% in its worst single-day decline for 7 years. In Wednesday's...
Summary: YoBit wants to pump random coins to attract investors Cryptocurrencies slump with equities proving that they are not efficient...
