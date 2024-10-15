Economic calendar: Calm Thursday ahead of NFP release
Summary: Ivey PMI forecasted to tick slightly higher in September The US factory orders expected to recover in August Just a few...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
More
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
More
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
More
Summary: Ivey PMI forecasted to tick slightly higher in September The US factory orders expected to recover in August Just a few...
Summary: US dollar trades at the highest level since mid-August following astounding ISM as well as a hawkish Powell’s speech US...
Summary: US30 makes new record highs after ADP and ISM beat Oil shrugs off large inventory build to reach new highs Could the...
Summary: US crude inventories show large build of 8.0M Largest build in 19 months and well above forecast Price initially drops...
Summary: ADP and ISM both come in well above forecast ISM non-manufacturing at highest level since 1997 US30 rallies to new record...
Summary: EURUSD bounces from long-term support USDJPY shows possible reversal signal USDCAD to confirm breakaway gap? The...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Sugar, Natural Gas, Silver,...
Summary: S&P revises up Australia’s credit outlook in anticipation of the improving budget balance General government balance...
An early push higher in sterling has run into some resistance against the US dollar with the market dropping back below the $1.30 following Theresa May’s...
Summary: Bitcoin market share falls to 52% Google Chrome to be better shielded against mining malware DASH breaks below the wedge...
Summary: Brent (OIL on xStation5) continues to trade above a 61.8% Fibo level No short-term factors suggesting the end of the rally can be spotted Weekly...
Until mid-2014 oil prices hovered between $100 and $125 but then a sudden slide occurred. There were numerous reasons behind such a severe slump including...
Summary: Japanese companies move or consider moving operations out of the UK over Brexit uncertainties Eurozone services PMI unchanged...
Summary: Turkish CPI inflation to accelerate further UK services PMI expected to move slightly lower DOE oil inventory report...
Summary: Italy bows to pressure from the EU and cuts its budget deficits for next years Fed’s Powell doubts the low unemployment...
Summary: Stocks shake of soft start to recover Thyssenkrupp may be removed from the DAX index Precious metals make concerted move...
Summary: Gold, Silver and Platinum all higher despite USD strength Inverse S-H-S formation for Gold and Platinum? Silver near...
Summary: US100 prints possible reversal signal Market ends lower after reaching new high Tesla to face 40% tariff in China A...
Summary: Nasdaq (US100) struggles in the vicinity of the all-time high Despite stronger US dollar GOLD keeps trading in the consolidation...
Summary: Bill Clinton, the former US President, warns lawmakers against overregulating crypto Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat names cryptocurrencies...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 15 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|xtbLanguageSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 14 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|_cfuvid
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 14 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|cc 14 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 21 October 2024
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 11 July 2025
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 14 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 15 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 14 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 14 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 13 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 14 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 22 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|_ga
|cc 14 October 2026
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 14 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 12 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 14 October 2026
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|cc 12 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|_gcl_au
|cc 12 January 2025
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 26 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 14 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 12 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 12 April 2025
|_uetsid
|cc 15 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|MUID
|cc 8 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 12 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 8 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 8 November 2025
|li_sugr
|cc 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|MSPTC
|cc 8 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 8 November 2025
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|cc 12 April 2025
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|muc_ads
|cc 14 October 2026
|MSPTC
|cc 8 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 8 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
|bcookie
|cc 14 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 15 October 2024
|bscookie
|cc 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|cc 12 April 2025
|personalization_id
|cc 14 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator