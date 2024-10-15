Stocks sink on Italian worries
There’s been some notable selling across European stock markets this morning as fears surrounding Italy’s role within the EU continue to rise...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: Giovanni Tria roasted by EU finance ministers over Italian budget DAX (DE30 on xStation5) fails to break downtrend structure CFO...
Summary: UK construction PMI expected to remain unchanged Focus on API oil inventory estimates as price continues to push higher Powell...
Summary: Australian central bank leaves monetary policy settings unchanged UK PM May prepares to make a new Brexit offer to the EU Asian...
Summary: CAD and MXN benefit from new North American trade agreement Stocks also rise on the deal Tesla surges higher ISM...
Summary: ISM manufacturing index 59.8 vs 60.0 exp Respondents still “overwhelmingly concerned” about tariffs USD higher...
British pound surged in the afternoon after reports saying the United Kingdom found solution for the Irish border issue surfaced. Bloomberg reported that...
Summary: US stocks higher after USMCA deal US100 moves to new ATH; US500 higher by 0.5% Tesla expected to open strongly after...
Summary: DAX (DE30) trades at -5% YTD after three quarters of the year Bull market started in 2009 took a form of the 5-wave structure DAX...
There’s been a bright start to the week for equities, with US futures higher and most of Europe in the green after Friday’s sizable declines....
Summary: Bitcoin keeps on trading within the triangle pattern which could be broken out this week China’s oldest tech media publication...
Summary: Eurogroup to discuss EU’s bailout programme today DAX (DE30 on xStation5) bounces higher at the beginning of a new week Board...
Summary: NFP report to be published on Friday UK manufacturing PMI forecasted to show a minor drop Chinese investors will stay...
Summary: The US and Canada agreed to a deal replacing the NAFTA with the USMCA Chinese PMI slowed down in September reflecting US tariffs...
Summary: Markets react negatively to Italian budget deficit; ITA40 falls hard Tesla also drops sharply after SEC probe USDCAD...
Summary: Tesla shares sink over 10% on SEC probe Founder and CEO Musk investigated for tweet US100 remains close to record peak Tesla...
Summary: Plans from the beginning of the year point for output increase in the next year High production forecasts could be connected...
Summary: Core US PCE price index Y/Y: 2.0% vs 2.0% exp. 2.0% prior Canadian GDP M/M: +0.2% vs +0.1% exp. 0.0% prior. USDCAD drops...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with the following...
Summary: Some technical tools suggest Bitcoin could see a bull run in the nearest future Indian central bank denies it is setting up a...
