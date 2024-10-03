UK’s economic recovery continues
The UK economy grew for the second month in February, suggesting that the UK has exited its mild recession from 2023. The economy is now growing on a 0.2%...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
7:45 AM - Final inflation readings from France HICP y/y: 2.4% vs 2.4% forecast and 2.4% in the first reading (2.3% CPI after seasonal adjustment) HICP...
Futures on DAX and FTSE point to higher opening in Europe UK data stronger than forecasts, final German inflation unchanged Attention shifts...
March CPI from Sweden came in 4.1% vs 4.4% exp and 4.5% previously Reading on monthly basis showed also slowing CPI growth 0.1% vs 0.4% exp. and 0.2%...
UK Manufacturing production MoM: 1.2% vs 0.1% exp. and 0% previously Industrial production MoM: 1.4% vs 0.6% exp. and 0.5% previously (1.1% MoM vs...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was driven by major technology companies, which contributed to a 1.65% rise in the Nasdaq 100, with continued...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, erasing part of yesterday's post-CPI sell-off. S&P 500 gains 0.6%, Nasdaq rallies 1.2% and small-cap...
CarMax (KMX.US) is one of the worst performing Wall Street stock today. Share price of the US used car dealer plunges by double-digits today, following...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
The ECB held interest rates on Thursday, as expected, however, there was a notable dovish shift in communication from the governing council and from Christine...
EURUSD continues pullback triggered by yesterday's higher-than-expected US CPI reading for March. The pair is down 0.3% on the day and trades at the...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US), US electric vehicle manufacturer, is taking a hit today. Stock is plunging over 6% and drops below the $10 per share mark...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official, weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 attempts to break back above 2,050 pts Fastenal drops 5% after Q1 2024 earnings Wall Street indices...
Industrial production, especially in energy-intensive industries, remains low, but is expected to recover in the coming quarters. Tension in the labor...
John Williams, president of the New York branch of the Federal Reserve, commented today on the US economy and monetary policy. Williams forecasts interest...
Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2024 begins this week. Traders will be offered the first reports from major US financial companies on Friday this week,...
US PPI inflation report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration in the headline as well as core producers'...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,817K; forecast 1,800K; previous 1,789K; Initial...
As expected by the market, the ECB decided to keep all 3 key interest rates unchanged. In the first seconds after the publication, the euro drops against...