USDCAD tests key support after data
Summary: Canadian core retail sales rise more than forecast Latest core inflation figures also rise USDCAD holds key support at...
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Sterling is trading lower against all of its major peers today with the conclusion of the EU summit reportedly seeing UK PM May’s Chequers plan widely...
Summary: The US Securities and Exchange Commission is likely to delay its decision on Bitcoin ETF Bitcoin offers 6000 times lower costs...
Summary: Donald Tusk is optimistic about Brexit deal being finalized in mid-November DAX (DE30 on xStation5) breaks above the resistance...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: PMI indices from Euro area expected to move slightly higher Canadian inflation expected to decelerate after last month’s...
Summary: Japanese headline inflation beats expectations but core measures remain well below the BoJ’s target Former BoJ’s...
Summary: US500 rallies to post new all-time high Stock of the week: Mcdonald’s Oil drops on Trump comments Norges...
Summary: Oil lower on the day after Trump tweets move the market lower OPEC sources reported to be unlikely to agree any increase Market...
Summary: US500 moves up into uncharted territory Price surges after breaking prior resistance around 2918 US100 and US30 remain...
Summary: European tax probe on McDonald’s (MCD.US) has come to an end Big Mac maker pays increasing dividend regularly The...
Summary: Turkey vows to slash public spending by nearly $10 billion, GDP projections have been cut considerably as well Inflation seen...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Bitcoin saw volatile trading on Wednesday declining to above $6000 and then surging to near $6500 as a SEC verdict looms Russia...
Sterling continues to trade near a 2-month high against the US dollar around the $1.32 mark this morning, aided by the release of some better than expected...
Summary: Norwegian central bank lifts interest rates as broadly expected NOK falls in the aftermath as there were hopes for another rate...
Summary: Draghi urges development of the fiscal stabilization tool ahead of the next crisis DAX (DE30 on xStation5) moved over 3% higher...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Norges Bank expect to deliver a rate hike today No change expected in SNB policy SARB could support ZAR recovery with...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
