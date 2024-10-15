NZD recovers as GDP beats expectations
Summary: New Zealand Q2 GDP growth exceeds expectations boosting the NZ dollar China reportedly plans a broad import tax cut as soon...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: Oil makes steady gains after another inventory draw Pound gains as inflation unexpectedly rises But then GBP falls back...
Summary: Crude Oil inventories -2.1M vs -2.7M exp; -5.3M prior Print below API (+1.3M). US production rises back to 11M bpd Oil...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Coffee, Oil, Copper and Silver COFFEE Coffee...
Summary: GBP drops across the board around lunchtime Falls come after reports May set to reject EU’s Irish border offer Possible...
Emerging currencies are on the rise on Wednesday defying a rise in the US bond yields that could in theory spark a capital outflow from more risky markets....
Summary: UK inflation accelerated in August well above the levels expected by economists A squeeze on companies' profits lowered as...
Summary: Ripple jumps substantially, a rise seems to be a delayed effect of the news about a new Ripple’s product MPs in the UK...
The most recent data on UK inflation has shown that price pressures rose markedly from their last release with the leading gauge remaining comfortably...
Summary: Senior bankers urge to complete the European banking union DAX (DE30 on xStation5) moves higher above the resistance level...
Summary: Consumer and producer inflation gauges in the UK expected to decline Market consensus points for a drop in the oil inventories Central...
Summary: China will not devalue CNY to make its exports more competitive Bank of Japan leaves policy settings unchanged A Brexit...
Summary: Stocks rise despite retaliatory Chinese tariffs; US100 leads the charge Volkswagen surges after electric vehicle unveiled Oil...
Summary: US indices hit HOD not long after Wall St. open Markets look through Chinese retaliatory tariffs US100 leading the charge...
Summary: Oil prices push higher on bullish rhetoric OPEC warns on falling Iran supply while Saudi open to higher prices Short-term...
Summary: JAP225 surges past resistance despite US tariffs on China OIL close to 2018 highs, will the resistance work? EURUSD stuck below 1.1750...
News that the US intends to significantly ramp up their existing tariffs on Chinese imports caused a swift swoon lower in stock futures overnight, but...
Summary: Alibaba’s CEO says blockchain technology will be meaningless unless it can promote the transformation of the manufacturing industry...
Summary: May warns about no-deal in case her party members do not back her DAX (DE30 on xStation5) surges at the beginning of Tuesday’s...
Summary: Several ECB members to speak at the event in Paris Canadian manufacturers expected to increase sales in July Oil inventory...
