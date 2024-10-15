SEK declines on disappointing inflation
Summary: Core price growth misses expectations in August Riksbank seems to be unlikely to pull the trigger this year Political...
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: Mark Carney expressed remarks concerning post-Brexit outlook DAX (DE30 on xStation5) moves above the 33-period moving average Bayer...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for GBPAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Swedish inflation expected to remain unchanged in August Data from the US could spur additional volatility on USD tied FX pairs...
Summary: A package of releases from the Chinese economy turns out to be mixed Asian equities gain momentum following decent rises on...
Summary: Turkish Lira soars after CBRT hike more than expected ECB unchanged but upbeat Draghi sees EUR edge higher GBP also makes...
Summary: Draghi positive after ECB keep all rates unchanged “Eurozone has grown above potential” European indices...
Summary: US CPI YY : +2.7% vs +2.8% exp Core reading Y/Y: +2.2% vs 2.4% exp USD drops back as TNOTE spikes higher Yesterday’s...
Summary: Bank of England members made an unanimous decision to leave interest rates unchanged Growth forecast for third quarter of the...
Summary: Turkish central bank lifts its one-week repo rate more than expected The decision contradicts the latest Erdogan’s remarks...
USDTRY is collapsing by as much as 4.5% after the central bank decided to lift interest rates from already a high level of 17.75% to as high as 24%, beating...
Summary: World Economic Forum Research: Blockchain may boost trade finance by $1 trillion Allianz Chief Economic Adviser: Bitcoin should stabilise...
Both the FTSE and the Pound are little changed on the day as the markets eagerly await the outcome from a trio of central bank decisions. Policy announcements...
Summary: Tria threatens to step down as Five Star wants to secure at least 10 billion euros for basic income DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tests...
Summary: ECB and BoE expected to stay on hold High expectations ahead of CBRT decision The US core CPI inflation forecasted to...
Summary: A strong labour market release from Australia supports AUD in the morning The US government asks China for a new round of trade...
Summary: Oil back near $80 after large DOE draw Surprise drop in US PPI sends USD lower DE30 little changed after Juncker delivered...
Summary: DOE inventories: -5.3M vs -4.3M prior Reading between expected (-1.3M) and API (-8.6M) Oil jumps to $80 in the initial...
Summary: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), one of the most famous and wealthiest football clubs, launches virtual currency The Bank of Russia, the Russian...
Summary: US PPI M/M: -0.1% vs +0.2% exp; Y/Y: 2.8% vs 3.2% exp Core readings also come in lower than expected USD falling lower...
