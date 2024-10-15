What is next for EURCAD?
Summary: Bank of Canada stays on course to continue hiking rates unlike the European Central Bank Canadian core inflation has basically...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: Brent is approaching this year’s highs Will double top fend off the bulls once again? API signalled significant...
Despite an attempted recovery towards the latter part of Tuesday’s session the FTSE 100 is lower once more today with the benchmark languishing not...
Summary: ECB, Bank of England, Central Reserve Bank of Turkey to decide on rates on Thursday A major rate increase seen as a prerequisite for at...
Summary: Jean Claude Juncker delivered his final State of the Union address today DAX (DE30 on xStation5) trades above the psychological...
Summary: DOE and OPEC reports may spur volatility on the oil market today Industrial production growth in the Euro area expected to decelerate...
Summary: Canadian foreign minister signals a breakthrough in tense trade negotiations with the US The UK and the EU gear up for a special...
Summary: Indices look to recover after early weakness Oil pushes higher ahead of inventory data Top 3 charts this week: EMISS,...
Summary: Oil rallies to highest level in a week Price gains come as the US enter and stocks recover Iranian sanctions and hurricanes...
Summary: The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs considers using blockchain for charity sector 72% of cryptocurrency retail investors wants to buy...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of cash session China to ask WTO for authorisation to impose sanctions US30 fills gap from...
Summary: EMISS prices surge on rights uncertainty Chinese stocks decline amid Trade Wars fears EURSEK at a critical level after elections CO2...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: 3 out of 10 top candidates for ECB President post are French, according to Bloomberg DAX (DE30 on xStation5) plummets erasing...
Summary: Wage growth accelerates more than expected during three months through July Unemployment rate stays at its 43-year low of 4% Pound...
There’s been more gains seen in the pound this morning as the currency looks to build on a bright start to the week after rising yesterday on some...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: UK labour market report expected to show minor uptick in wage growth data (excluding bonuses) Market consensus suggests that...
Summary: Republicans come up with an idea of more tax cuts as congressional elections loom Japanese yen lower following the news that...
Summary: Early gains for stocks fade a little as the day wears on Norway’s inflation print sends NOK higher Pound gains...
