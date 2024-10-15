Pound gains on Brexit comments; GBPNZD hits 2-year high
Summary: Pound jumps after Barnier comments on Brexit deal timing EU ready to give Barnier mandate to close Brexit deal GBPUSD...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Norwegian krone is the dominating currency on Monday as inflation from Norway turned out to be higher than expected for the second straight month. Headline...
Summary: US indices greenahead of Wall Street open GS bear market risk near 50-year high US100 prints large bearish engulfing...
Summary: Engie, a French energy giant, launches a new blockchain-related venture Australian State to store driver licence data using blockchain BITCOIN...
Summary: DAX (DE30 on xStation5) continues marching lower German index slips below 12100 points, bulls try to defend a lower bound of...
A combination of good weather and the World Cup boosted retail sales and helped the UK economy grow faster than expected in July, with a month-on-month...
Summary: Norwegian inflation surprises to the upside for the second month in a row Norges Bank gets another confirmation to initiate monetary...
Summary: UK lawmakers may face opposition from labour unions over Brexit DAX (DE30 on xStation5) still trades within the support zone Commerzbank...
Summary: UK manufacturing production expected to deteriorate a little in July BoE and ECB unlikely to make monetary move this week CBRT...
Summary: Swedish election ends with an inconclusive outcome as neither the center-left or center-right block has sufficient support to form a...
The week that is coming to an end was marked by declines on many equity markets around the World. Severe sell-off was especially visible in Europe and...
The second half of the year is not too good for agricultural commodities so far. At the beginning of the year rumours about much smaller production areas...
Summary: NFP report showed US wage growth accelerating to 2.9% YoY Canadian unemployment rate ticks higher on the back of huge decrease...
Summary: 79% of Americans recognizes cryptocurrencies Uzbekistan legitimizes crypto exchanges and trading with digital assets Maltese palace...
US dollar has been mixed on Friday so far amid weak sentiment on equity markets and a risk of tariffs announcement. With less than hour ahead of the NFP...
Summary: Market awaits NFP report Gold (GOLD on xStation5) breaks above the upward price channel Key resistance is localized in...
Summary: Remarks concerning Italian budget surface from Eurogroup meeting DAX (DE30 on xStation5) continues to move lower Infineon...
Summary: Non-Farm Payrolls is expected to accelerate in August Canadian payrolls and Ivey PMI scheduled for afternoon Baker Hughes report attracts...
Summary: Trump has not announced tariffs – but it is expected US indices succumbed to a bad mood, Japan falls off a cliff EURUSD stuck...
Summary: US100 drops back below breakout level despite ISM beat Stock of the week: Twitter Oil also looks through some supportive...
