3rd consecutive DOE draw fails to boost Oil
Summary: DOE inventories -4.3M vs -2.2M exp and -2.6M prior 3rd drop in a row and overall inventories at lowest since Feb 2015 Despite...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: ISM non-manufacturing PMI 58.5 vs 56.8 exp. 55.7 Prior Employment 56.7 vs 56.1 prior - highest since January US100 retests...
Summary: Twitter CEO was questioned by the Senate Intelligence Committee over “shadow banning” Monthly active user pool declined...
Summary: ADP employment change: 163k vs 195k exp and 217k prior (revised from 219k) Lowest reading in 11 months and 3rd miss in the last...
Summary: Borsa Istanbul, the Turkish-based stock exchange, creates a blockchain-based platform Andy Warhol’s painting has been sold using...
Summary: Riksbank points out that a rate hike could take place either in December or February, ECB is a major reference point to watch Inflation...
Summary: Emmanuel Macron is said to be eyeing a foundation of EU progressive coalition DAX (DE30 on xStation5) trades in the vicinity...
Summary: The NFP report faces seasonal challenges Fed to raise rates but US data important for guidance EURUSD defends the key barrier The...
Citi issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Riksbank unlikely to change monetary policy settings Non-manufacturing ISM for August expected to rebound after July’s...
Summary: Australian dollar drives lower as other two major banks lift mortgage rates, trade balance surprises positively though NASDAQ...
Summary: GBP seesaws on Brexit rumours UK services PMI beats forecasts; GBP still higher on the day Small declines for CAD as...
Summary: Bank of Canada keep rates on hold at 1.5% as expected Elevated trade tensions remain a key risk GBPCAD in focus The...
In this article, we present in a brief way, the most interesting commodities recently. Coffee: Coffee is significantly oversold according to...
Summary: US trade deficit jumps to 5-month high Canadian equivalent falls to lowest in over a year USDCAD near 7-week highs ahead...
GBP rallies on Wednesday on the news suggesting that Germany and UK dropped some key demands that were blocking the Brexit deal. Brexit concerns were a...
Summary: South African economy enters recession as GDP contracts for the second consecutive quarter Depreciation of the ZAR signals inflationary...
Summary: The People’s Bank of China launches a new research centre Lloyd’s Register, UK-based not-for-profit maritime society, develops...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: PMI for the services sector grows more than expected after disappointments seen in manufacturing and construction Input cost...
