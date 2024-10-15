Contagion risks rise as Turkish Lira comes back under pressure
Summary: Turkish Lira comes back under pressure; Reports senior banker to quit Argentina hike by 15% to 60% in attempt to stem Peso declines Risk-off...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: US PCE core inflation Y/Y: +2.0% vs +2.0% exp Canadian GDP misses forecasts. Q2 +2.9% vs +3.1% exp USDCAD rises to retest...
Summary: Australia wants to develop a national blockchain platform OECD plans to organize a conference focusing on the blockchain’s potential Litecoin...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: oil, corn, cocoa and gold OIL Short...
Summary: European equities start the day broadly lower despite encouraging results on Wall Street Italian stocks remain flat, bond yields...
Summary: German inflation expected to accelerate in August Canadian GDP report to be released in the early afternoon US PCE inflation...
Summary: NZ dollar trades significantly lower this morning following the worst business sentiment since 2008 Australian dollar follows...
Summary: New all-time highs for US500 and US100 Oil near 1-month high after DOE shows larger than expected draw Pound looks to...
Summary: DOE crude oil inventories: -2.6M vs -0.7M exp Production remains unchanged at 11.0 mbpd Oil adds to earlier gains and...
Oil prices clearly rise after this week’s DOE report on inventories. Oil inventories declined by 2.6mb, less than the last week but more than anticipated...
With just over 30 minutes to go until the weekly DOE inventory release let’s look at the past 5 releases and see what impact it had on the market...
Summary: US preliminary Q2 GDP: +4.2% vs +4.0% expected Second reading sees growth revised higher from 4.1% Muted market reaction...
Summary: Correlation between WTI and Brent prices has fallen to the lowest since 2015 Oil market participants wait for DoE release Brent...
Summary: Nearly a half of the best universities in the world conducts crypto courses Two Indian local governments will create birth certificates...
The pound is rising against all of its major peers today after Tuesday saw the currency hit an 11-month low against the Euro after comments from PM May...
Summary: Deutsche Bank CRO warns that no-deal Brexit poses threat to financial stability DAX (DE30 on xStation5) still sits below the...
Summary: Bureau of Economic Analysis to release a revised US GDP print The US pending home sales should rise moderately Market...
Summary: Canadian dollar trades somewhat higher this morning on further NAFTA-related news Lira under pressure after Moody’s cut rating...
Summary: Stocks break more records as US500 reaches 2900 USDMXN: Could peso benefit when NAFTA risks subside? Mnuchin expects...
Summary: US500 and US100 both make new record highs US30 continues to be the laggard Google drops after Trump tweet There’s...
