S&P 500 breaks to new intraday ATH, dollar remains depressed after Powell
European benchmarks are trading higher on the final trading day of the week. A vast array of the blue chips indices from the Old Continent is set to add...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: Gold advances as USD weakens Price breaks above the moving averages channel on the lower interval $1200-1205 area may...
Summary: Powell sets conditions on further rate hikes Central banker is confident that Fed will respond properly to any shift in inflation...
ANZ issued a recommendation for AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Durable goods data came in weaker than expected Bullard says markets are more dovish than Fed EURUSD trades a notch below...
US dollar is the weakest currency on Friday, shedding Thursday’s gains ahead of the Jackson Hole speech from Fed’s Jerome Powell (3pm BST)....
Summary: Kenya plans to use blockchain technology in real-time polling results Will US SEC change its mind regarding for Bitcoin ETFs? Bitcoin...
Summary: Italy-EU dispute over refugees intensifies DAX (DE30 on xStation5) once again failed to surpass the resistance zone Chinese...
Summary: Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole draws attention amid the light macroeconomic calendar for Friday US Durable Goods Orders on the agenda...
Summary: Australian dollar moves higher after PM Turnbull has been ousted RBNZ’s Orr warns the central bank could cut interest rates...
Despite gains in the first half of the European session most of the major stock benchmarks from the region finished today’s trading with minor drop....
Summary: ZAR has been underperforming as of late South African government wants to expropriate white farmers of their land Rand...
Summary: US PMI readings once again suggested deterioration Housing data comes below expectations Weekly piece of data continues...
Summary: Netflix (NFLX.US) rose for the third day after a period of declines Subscriber growth slowdown concerned Netflix shareholders The...
Summary: US Securities and Exchange Commission rejects Bitcoin ETF proposals New Revolut’s card to allow cashback in cryptocurrency Bitcoin...
Summary: Preliminary Eurozone PMI signals the tepid rate of expansion in August New export orders register the smallest monthly rise...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Several EU top jobs will be open next year DAX (DE30 on xStation5) still trades below the resistance zone Deutsche Bank...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: oil, coffee, wheat and copper: OIL Higher...
Summary: Manufacturing and services PMIs from European economies draw attention before noon PMIs as well as new home sales from the US...
