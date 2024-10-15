FOMC minutes support USD, political turmoil pushes Aussie down
Summary: FOMC minutes pointed to further gradual rate hikes while officials had discussed the yield curve flattening US tariffs on $16...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: US stocks set to break longest bull market record 5 things to watch on the US500 Oil remains near the highs after large...
Summary: Weekly DOE inventories: -5.8M vs -1.6M exp. +6.8M prior Similar to last night’s API equivalent (-5.2M); Production ticks...
Summary: Canadian retail sales miss forecasts but prior revised higher US Treasury spokesman says major NAFTA issues outstanding USDCAD...
Summary: Federal Reserve rate hike in September has been almost fully priced in Speculative positioning on gold, VIX, US 10Y notes suggests...
Summary: Steve Wozniak, Apple’s co-founder, cooperates with a crypto-related startup The Bank of Thailand creates its own digital currency Bitcoin...
Summary: Around 50% of the Iranian oil will vanish from the market after the 4th of November API report points for a drop in today’s...
Barring an extremely dramatic crash today, the S&P500 (US500 on xStation) will post its longest ever bull market in breaking the record from the 1990s....
Summary: The S&P500 index reached the intraday all-time high on Tuesday Technical indicators suggest that rally is not as overheated as it...
US president Donald Trump is making headlines once more today after his long-time lawyer pleaded guilty to arranging payments “at the direction”...
Summary: The Greek privatization process goes way slower then European Commission expected but gathers pace DAX (DE30 on xStation5) surges...
Summary: NZ dollar rises meaningfully this morning being supported by strong retail sales US and Mexico move closer to reach a NAFTA...
Summary: Canadian retail sales reading expected to show a minor increase Market consensus suggests DOE report will show a decline in inventories FOMC...
Summary: US and Europe both rise again US close to bull market record USD continues to pull back after Trump comments Venezuela...
Summary: USD dropping against most of its peers GDT and Philly Fed non-manufacturing miss GBPUSD and NZDUSD both move higher The...
Summary: US indices in the green once more today US500 and US100 around 1% from record highs; US30 3% Tomorrow will mark the longest...
Summary: Bull market in the US continues Is it just a pullback in the USD? Bitcoin again dances around its support The...
A weaker dollar being a result of Trump’s critique of the Federal Reserve has translated into a better sentiment on the markets which is reflected...
Summary: China Zheshang Bank, a Chinese privately held bank, issues securities worth $66 million using blockchain technology US Govt....
The been a notable dip in the US dollar in recent trade with the greenback seeing some selling pressure after reports which suggest that President Trump...
