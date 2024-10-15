FTSE set for lowest weekly close in 3 ½ months
It’s not been a good week for UK stocks, with the FTSE 100 on course for its lowest weekly close since early May. The benchmark is now back towards...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: The Turkish crisis has important fundamental reasons in the background The lira has recovered from the lows but it’s not yet out...
Summary: Stocks in Europe begin Friday’s trading in neither upbeat nor downbeat moods DAX (DE30) strives to continue bouncing off...
Summary: Canadian inflation seems to be on top of the Friday’s agenda Preliminary reading of University of Michigan index for August...
Summary: Wall Street posts solid gains after Walmart’s earnings and better performance of tariff-vulnerable companies Dow Jones...
Summary: US indices extend early gains as risk returns DE30 recovers from soft start but ITA40 falls to 15-month low USD pulls...
USD index reached 13-month high on Wednesday However, D1 candle hints at possible reversal US data disappoints (Philly Fed in particular);...
Summary: All US indices in the green US500 not far from prior resistance around 2844 VOLX pulls back from 5-week high It...
Summary: Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) rebounds from the important $6000 level Jeju Island wants to become an ICO haven South...
In this analysis we are focusing on the most recent developments across major commodities: Oil Stronger dollar along with tumbling EM currencies...
Summary: Norwegian central bank reiterates a rate hike most likely to be delivered next month UK retail sales smash expectations in July...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: European stock markets open higher except for Italian bourse Italian bonds keep declining on rising concerns regarding the country’s...
Thursday started in bright moods on the market after news of renewed talks between China and the US but not all the market enjoyed this sentiment. Among...
Summary: Norges Bank is expected to leave rates on hold, but all eyes on guidance UK retail sales should bounce back in July Housing...
Summary: China and the US are to resume low-level talks regarding ‘trade talks’ later this month Australian jobs report turns...
There's been some large moves today across many asset classes as the markets continue to be impacted by the latest developments in Turkey. The Turkish...
Summary: US indices and DE30 fall to lowest levels of the week Turkish Lira attempts to gain a footing Oil sinks to 4-month low...
Summary: DOE inventories show a surprise build (+6.8M) Higher than both expected (-2.6M) and last night’s API (+3.7M) Oil...
Summary: US500 falls to below prior support around 2820 Benchmarks in danger of following Europe lower US industrial production...
