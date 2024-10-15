US retail sales beats; USD hits 13-month high
Summary: Retail sales and core reading both top estimates Prior readings revised lower though USD at its highest level in over...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Price pressures in the UK ticked higher in the month of July with the consumer price index year-on-year increasing to 2.5% from 2.4% previously. This rise...
Summary: UK CPI scheduled for 9:30 US retail sales at 1:30 Weekly DOE inventories due out at 3:30 UK CPI (9:30) The...
Summary: TRY looks to find a footing after recent losses US indices continue to search for direction Oil regains ground after...
Summary: Oil moves up to highest level of the week Long term support around $71 respected once more Inventory data due in next...
Summary: US indices remain indecisive US500 not far from record peak but pauses on EM concerns VOLX hits highest level in a month It’s...
Summary: Market does not price in a rate hike in September Interest rate market favours the stronger krone against the US dollar USDNOK...
Summary: The capitalization of the virtual currency market breaks below the $200 billion mark European Parliament’s Committee proposes...
Summary: UK unemployment rate falls to its new record low while job vacancies climb their record high Wage growth disappoints along with...
Summary: USDTRY surges as Trukey enters currency crisis Could the USD gain momentum now that the key resistance has been broken? Gold crushed...
Summary: European stock markets start the day with upbeat moods following a rally seen in the Turkish lira DAX (DE30) strives to erase...
The UK’s unemployment rate has fallen to a 43-year low for the month of June, unexpectedly dropping to 4.0% from 4.2% previously. Given that this...
Summary: British pound trades subtly higher in anticipation of the labour market report GDP from the European economy API release on crude...
Summary: Chinese industrial output, retail sales, and fixed asset investments all dispappint in July Stimulatory steps undertaken recently...
Summary: EM currencies plunge as Lira keeps crashing DE30 in the red with Bayer down 10% Why European banks bleed along with TRY Gold...
US indices shrug off Turkish concerns US500, US100 and US30 all moving higher Tesla in focus as Musk outlines privatisation view The...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Risk-off flows seen elsewhere not evident in Gold Turkish Lira drops to new record lows Gold falls below 1200 to hit...
Summary: Could the latest falls be sustained? German blue chips test the trend line and the lower bound of the ascending channel The...
Citi issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
