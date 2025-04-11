Top 3 charts of the week: GBPUSD, GOLD, US500
- GBPUSD with potential inverse head and shoulders pattern - Gold rallies after breaking above the consoldiation range - US500 defends key support zone GBPUSD Brexit...
Market news
Q1 earnings season has kicked off in the US, amidst the tariff drama. Tariffs loom large over this earnings season, even if most reciprocal tariffs are on pause. The question for investors is whether the disruption caused by tariffs on China and elsewhere, even if they are delayed, will lead to profit...
More
CME Group (CME.US) and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE.US) are among the leading providers of financial instruments, primarily for institutional investors in the United States. Shares of both companies have performed very well during the recent market downturns, thanks to exceptionally high trading activity...
More
Join Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST as she gives you the latest details about market moves now that some US tariffs have been paused. The trade war between China and the US is still in full swing, and tariff levels between the two largest global economies have never been higher. This is weighing on...
More
Summary: Equity markets in Europe begin with declines after falls in Asia and on tech stocks in the US A short-lived bounce in the DE30 looks likely VW...
Summary: Preliminary core inflation from EMU for May will be released before noon US durable goods for April (final) UK construction PMI expected...
Summary: Reserve Bank of Australia reduces its cash rate to the record lowest level Aussie remains little changed as the move was expected NASDAQ...
Summary: - European stocks erase morning drop - US stocks trade higher but techs lag - Precious metals move significantly higher as trade tensions escalate -...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: - Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers decided to resign - Nasdaq (US100) fails to bounce higher at the beginning of the...
Summary: - DE30 launched new week lower - A move towards the 161.8% Fibo level of the latest upward impulse may be on the cards - Price is testing range...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI falls in May the most since the 2016 Brexit referendum A substantial decline is a result of huge stockpiling seen...
Summary: Equity markets in Europe begin the new week with widespread declines A political reshuffle in the ruling coalition in Germany after Social...
Summary: A set of final PMI readings is expected to be released over the day US manufacturing ISM for May and construction spending for April on...
Summary: Asian equity markets decline at the beginning of the new week following a heavy sell-off on Wall Street China released the white paper...
Summary: Stocks tumble as trade tensions escalate DE30: Wirecard sinks on new interest from prosecutors Peso swoons after Trump...
- Mixed data from the United States - Chinese manufacturing PMI moves back below 50 pts - Significant drop in European inflation figures US - Mixed...
- PCE inflation in April at 1.6% YOY - Reading in line with market expectations - Market barely reacts to the data The US PCE inflation data has just...
Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Mexico over the night in response to an alleged surge in illicit migration on the Southern border. The move caught...
Summary: Rising trade tensions send US stocks to 2 ½ month lows Will we see a Trump put? Gold rallies in risk-off trade...
