USD remains higher after PPI miss; Gold forming a base?
Summary: US PPI data misses forecasts Initial jobless claims falls more than expected Gold looking to build a base? On...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: Turkish lira touches its fresh record low against the dollar The meeting in Washington ends with a disappointment Cost...
The slide in the pound has continued this morning with the currency falling to its lowest level since last August against the US dollar. The fall in sterling...
Summary: Major European equity markets kick off Thursday’s trading subtly lower DAX (DE30 on xStation5) stays within its well-known...
Summary: Relatively quiet day on the data front US PPI and jobless claims at 1:30 Canadian housing starts at 1:15 While...
Summary: RBNZ leaves rates unchanged as expected but pushes back the first rate hike forecast Chinese CPI accelerates while PPI decelerates...
Summary: Oil drops after smaller DOE drawdown and Chinese tariffs Stock remain near recent highs; Tesla in focus Bitcoin slumps below $6500 GBP...
Summary: US indices remain near recent highs US100 rises to new weekly high Tesla in focus after Musk tweet US...
Oil prices are experiencing a heavy sell-off today. Firstly, the DOE report showed smaller-than-expected drop in inventories sending oil prices lower....
The most recent oil inventory release has shown a smaller than expected drop for the past week, with the market falling lower in the initial reaction....
Summary: Brent prices’ (OIL on xStation5) volatility is getting lower Goldman Sachs outlines the upbeat outlook for oil for the rest of the year API...
Summary: USD advances against most major currencies No-deal Brexit fears hit GBP UK100 moves significantly higher amid weak domestic currency RBNZ...
Summary: Another Swiss bank will offer services for cryptocurrency companies Oleksandr Stelmakh, a member of the Ukraine Central Election Commission,...
Summary: The beginning of Wednesday’s trading across European equity markets bring moderate falls DAX (DE30) fails to move back toward its ascending...
Summary: Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets this evening, the NZ dollar seems to be in a position to benefit from the event DOE weekly release on US oil...
Summary: Chinese trade balance shows a much lower surplus, but this is not the case when it comes to the US US says it will begin imposing 25% tariffs...
Summary: US indices have moved higher once more today USDTRY remains near record high USDCAD retests trendline support Will SNB allows EURCHF to break...
Summary: Ivey PMI 61.8 vs 64.2 exp USDCAD moves higher in the initial reaction The pair tests long term trendline It’s a fairly quiet day on the economic...
Summary: Swiss National Bank seems to be unwilling to see EURCHF below 1.15 Switzerland’s manufacturing PMI falls off its high implying no further GDP...
Summary: US indices higher ahead of cash open US500 at 6-month high and not far from record peak at 2880 US30 testing prior resistance around 25600 Stock...
