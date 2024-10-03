Chocolate giant Barry Callebaut jumps 8% after earnings📈
Swiss cocoa-chocolate giant conglomerate Barry Callebaut (BARN.CH) surges almost 9% after firs-half of the fiscal year ended in February, as revenue was...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
Swiss cocoa-chocolate giant conglomerate Barry Callebaut (BARN.CH) surges almost 9% after firs-half of the fiscal year ended in February, as revenue was...
US CPI data release is one of key two markets events for USD traders today, with the other one being FOMC minutes in the evening. Inflation data for March...
DE40 tries to resume uptrend Bullish sentiment on the Old Continent ahead of the publication of CPI from the US BMW and Mercedes-Benz publish quarterly...
The Bitcoincash cryptocurrency, which was 'spun off' after Bitcoin's high-profile fork in 2017, is trading toda. 9% lower, almost 5 days after...
European stocks have ticked higher on Wednesday after some earnings reports and a drop in Treasury yields boosted risk sentiment. However, we cannot understate...
CPI reading in Norway came in 3.9% YoY cs 4.2% exp. and 4.5% previously On MoM basis data pointed to 0.2% rise MoM vs 0.5% exp. and 0.2% previously Today...
The key macro event of the day during today's session in APAC markets was, in addition to the Fitch rating decision (see here), the RBNZ's decision...
Futures on Chinese Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (CHN.cash) are rising today above 6000 points after a very strong session in China. Fitch Ratings...
Futures point to higher opening of indexes in Europe Norwegian krone lost value after lower CPI reading CPI report, BoC decision and FOMC Minutes...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street overall saw most benchmarks close slightly higher. The Nasdaq gained 0.32% at the end of the day, the S&P500...
Gold is reaching new historic highs above $2350 per ounce, but the gains were capped at the end of the session. Gold is up 0.5%. Silver also...
Cryptocurrencies loses today, with Bitcoin dumped 4.5% amid concerns over Federal Reserve policy, where we can see fully priced rate cut on September meeting...
Cocoa prices came back above $10,000 a ton, leading to huge short positioning liquidation. Price rally is still driven by concerns about shrinking global...
This Thursday at 5 PM GMT markets will learn the WASDE report from the USDA, with the penultimate report on the 2023/2024 season. The previous March...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its next monetary policy decision during the upcoming Asia-Pacific session. Announcement will be made on Wednesday...
Wall Street opens slightly higher. US500 gains 0.3% Microsoft reveals $2.9 billion investment in AI, Japan. Pfizer shares gain on wave of positive...
Shares of European arms companies are losing between 5 and 10% today, although there is no immediate cause or information that could have caused such a...
Oil Crude oil opened with a bearish price gap after the weekend due to de-escalation of the situation in the Middle East. However, oil quickly recovered...
Israeli-based medical aesthetic equipment and technology company InMode (INMD.US) loses 9% in pre-market after series of class actions from Hagens Berman,...
IFR issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...