Indian state aims to create the ‘blockchain district’
Summary: The number of Bitcoin ATMs increases to 3,500 The Indian state wants to build the ‘blockchain district’ Ripple (RIPPLE on xStation5) bounces...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: European stocks trade higher on the day Commerzbank declines despite earnings and revenue beat USDTRY trades back above the 5.30 handle Ivey...
Summary: Rise in US-Turkey tensions sink Turkish lira The CBRT reserve requirement ratio cut did little to ease the sell-off USDTRY erases morning...
Summary: Nikkei (JAP225) eyes a break out of the consolidation range EURUSD overcomes the lower bound of the triangle pattern COPPER struggles to...
There’s been a bright start for the stock market here in London today, with the FTSE 100 adding more than 50 points and pushing up to its highest...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: German equity market leads the gains as European markets open German industrial output for June disappoints matching the economic growth slowdown...
Summary: Weekly API release is expected to show a significant drop in inventories Canadian Ivey PMI with better expectations for July Walt Disney (DIS.US)...
Summary: Reserve Bank of Australia keeps monetary policy settings unchanged delivering a slight dovish remark Japanese labour cash earnings for June...
Both Brent and WTI prices are advancing today. As a reason behind such performance one can name remarks from OPEC delegates concerning the Saudi Arabian...
Summary: US indices make steady start to the week USD retests prior resistance but yields pull back Oil: A lot of uncertainty on the market First crypto...
Summary: Non-Voting Fed member issues market warning "I think you have to respect the signalling... of the yield curve" US 10-year yield hits 2 week low There’s...
Citi issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: European equities push higher at the beginning of the new trading week A crypto-related company has been listed on the LSE USD shines while...
It’s been a soft start to the new week for the FTSE and the pound with both trading in the red. Miners continue to be one of the biggest laggards...
Summary: German factory orders in June missed expectations questioning the GDP growth rate in 2018 estimated by the ECB ECB’s Lautenschlaeger supports...
Summary: Chinese data are among the most important ones to watch this week Canadian investors await the jobs report US CPI for July is the most crucial...
Summary: Saudi Arabia informs that it is going to freeze all trade and investment ties with Canada Donald Trump hails tariffs’ effects, China’s state...
