Mixed NPF and ISM miss see Gold attempt to bounce; GBP offered little support from data
Summary: NFP misses forecasts but prior revised higher; Gold bounces from support ISM disappoints but stocks remain near weekly highs PBOC raise reserve...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: ISM non-manufacturing PMI 55.7 vs 58.6 Kudlow: "China shouldn’t underestimate Trump on trade" US stocks remains near their highs The final data...
Summary: Non-farm employment change: 157k vs 191k exp; prior 248k (up from 213k) Average earnings M/M: +0.3% vs 0.3% exp; prior 0.1% (down from 0.2%) Gold...
The US NFP report did not impress investors showing an increase in employment of 157k, less than 190k that was expected. Wage growth stalled at 2.7% y/y...
Summary: AUD surges on the back of good retail sales report European equities try to recover after yesterday’s sell-off NFP report in the spotlight The...
The US dollar slumped across the board following the news that the Chinese central bank would increase a reserve requirement for trading foreign currency...
Summary: Boerse Stuttgart, the second largest German stock exchange, is exploring cryptocurrency potency UBS, a Swiss bank, doubts Bitcoin could serve...
Summary: UK services PMI slips in July questioning the May’s retail sales bounce BoE’s Carney says the likelihood of no Brexit deal uncomfortably high...
Summary: EU extends aid for farmers affected by hot weather DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to break above the resistance at 12600 pts Allianz (ALV.DE)...
The most recent data from the UK service sector has done little to boost the near-term prospects for the pound, with the currency falling down below the...
Summary: The EMU retail sales print expected to show another decent advance NFP once again expected to show wage growth remain at 2.7% YoY Berkshire...
Summary: Australian dollar catches a bid in the morning trying to resist the US dollar strength Australian retail sales surprise to the upside, services...
Summary: Bank of England raise rates to 0.75% as expected Carney press conference sees initial rise in GBP reverse Turkish Lira extends loss on US sanctions Commodity...
The US jobs report is one of the most hotly anticipated events of the month, and tomorrow’s data could carry an even greater than usual significance given...
Summary: GBP comes under pressure during Carney press conference Carney: "Policy needs to walk, not run" Pound had earlier gained on rate hike There’s...
In this article, we present in a brief way, the most interesting commodities recently. Cocoa: The 2017/18 harvest season is likely to result in a minor...
Summary: Bank of England raises its main interest rate by 25 basis points No dissenters when it comes to a rate decision CPI forecasts similar to those...
Summary: Trade tensions weigh on the global equity markets Bank of England delivers a 25 bp rate hike Antipodean currencies dive along with commodities Japanese...
Summary: The number of the Russian cryptocurrency mining companies increased by 15% in first half of 2018 Northern Trust, an American custody bank,...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
