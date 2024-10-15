USD sinks on Trump comments; CAD jumps on retail sales beat
Summary: Trump tweet weighs on the USD CAD soars after strong retail sales beat Barclays wants to use blockchain technology DE30 falls back to little...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: US equities open the day lower following risks related to a trade war between the US and China Fed’s Bullard says rate hikes should be halted...
Summary: Canadian core CPI inflation inches higher to 2% YoY A firm beat offered by retail sales reading USDCAD slumped towards 61.8% Fibo level...
Summary: Trump sinks equities with announcement of new tariffs German Finance Ministry sees German growth accelerating in Q2 Financial leaders of...
European stock markets are taking a hint following remarks coming from the US President Donald Trump who has said that he is ready to put duties on all...
Summary: Barclays is looking for opportunities in a blockchain technology Crypto celebrities appeared on a famous Fortune’s list LITECOIN, ETHEREUM...
Summary: The German Finance Ministry sees domestic growth accelerating in the second quarter DAX (DE30 on xStation5) has settled around 12660 pts handle Car...
Summary: Inflation and retail sales readings may shake Canadian dollar market Finance ministers and central bank presidents of G20 countries will meet...
Summary: US President Donald Trump questions Federal Reserve independence sending the buck much lower Chinese yuan keeps tumbling as PBoC sets the CNY...
Summary: USD index moves to highest level since last July Cable falls through 1.30 handle Oil jumps higher on Saudi minister comments Powell follows...
Summary: Oil rises over $1 in an hour to move above Weds highs Spike comes after comments from Saudi oil min "Talk of oil market oversupply are without...
Shortly after noon the US dollar is by far the strongest currency in G10 which could stem from the fact that investors are getting more concerned about...
Summary: GBP sinks on another data miss European equities push lower on Thursday US dollar rallies after Powell hearings The UK retail sales report...
Summary: Jerome Powell, Fed chair, criticized virtual currencies before Congress Three mining companies became “unicorns” Ripple (RIPPLE on xStation5)...
Summary: June retail sales disappoint across the board, the overall picture for the second quarter does not look so gloomy though Clothing and footwear...
Summary: Time is running short for the UK lawmakers to deliver a Brexit deal DAX (DE30 on xStation5) fails to break above the 50% Fibo level of February’s...
The latest consumer spending figures for the UK have shown an unexpected contraction and sent the pound tumbling below the 1.30 mark to trade at its lowest...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Retail sales report to conclude UK data marathon Semi-important US labour market data to be released in the afternoon Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
Summary: Australian labour market paints the rosy picture producing a stunning jobs release for June Stocks in Asia mixed, BoJ cuts its JGBs purchases...
