Oil gains despite DOE build; GBP falls on inflation miss
Summary: Oil has bounced despite a build of 5.8M in the DOE report Commodity snapshot GBPUSD hits 10-month low as inflation fails to rise Morgan Stanley...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
Watch our live market update with Research Director Kathleen Brooks at 12:30 BST today, who will be looking at the sharp decline in the oil price, the outlook for UK inflation and what it means for markets, along with a round of this week's key corporate earnings reports. Join...
Summary: DOE inventories: +5.8M vs -3.4M exp and -12.6M prior US oil production hits 11M Oil dips lower but finds some buyers near 3-month lows The...
Summary: US500 remains near breakout level US housing data comes in below forecast Morgan Stanley delivers strong trading update US indices have been...
Summary: Downbeat inflation report sinks pound US dollar rallies after Powell hearing at Senate European equities march higher The beginning of...
Summary: Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) has risen roughly 10% since yesterday! IBM and Columbia University have opened Blockchain Research Center The...
Summary: UK inflation unexpectedly stays flat in June undercutting slightly odds for a rate hike next month Clothing and footwear prices were the prime...
Summary: Juncker is said to meet with Trump next week to discuss car tariffs DAX (DE30 on xStation5) test the 50% Fibo level of the February’s rout Volkswagen...
Summary: Jerome Powell to testify before the lower chamber of Congress UK inflation reading may reinforce expectations of a rate hike in August DOE...
Summary: US dollar retains its gains made during Powell’s testimony May’s survives another voting Asian equities take a breath amid a calm session Crude...
Summary: Fed chair Powell’s speech contains few surprises; USD remains supported Gold drops to lowest level since last July Netflix plunges on drop in...
Summary: Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy report "Best policy is to keep gradually raising rates" USD looks to build on gains; USDJPY near 2018...
Summary: Gold falls below 1236 to hit 1-year low US industrial production rises to 0.6% but prior revised lower Powell speech in focus There’s been a...
The UK currency was supported by the encouraging labour market report earlier today, but these gains already disappeared. The abrupt reversal has come...
Summary: Netflix called to open sharply lower after disappointing results Goldman Sachs posts 44% jump in net profits; Solomon new CEO US indices pull...
Summary: Polish equities resist downward pressure seen across the Old Continent NZD continues to outperform other majors Markets await Powell’s testimony The...
Summary: Three commodity-related currencies (AUD, CAD, NZD) have been placed among the worst performers in G10 since the beginning of the year Risks surrounding...
Summary: The Financial Stability Board has developed a crypto markets monitoring framework Knowledge of cryptocurrencies and blockchain will be tested...
Summary: UK employment reaches its highest level on record, job vacancies continue rising Wage growth comes off its prior levels to some extent, but...
Summary: Financial institutions from London may move to Paris after the Brexit DAX (DE30 on xStation5) may be eyeing a repeated test of the resistance...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
